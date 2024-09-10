If you're struggling to get your kids to eat their vegetables, especially the green ones, you're not alone. Broccoli, with its numerous health benefits, is a must-have in every child's diet. But how do you convince a picky eater to embrace this superfood? The answer might surprise you: wrap it up in a delicious egg roll! Egg rolls are a popular appetizer or snack, loved by kids and adults alike. By combining the savoury crunch of an egg roll with the nutritional value of broccoli, you're creating a dish that is both appealing and beneficial. We found a simple recipe shared on the Instagram page 'realittlemeals' to get you started.

Why Should The Kids Eat Broccoli I Health Benefits of Broccoli:

Broccoli is packed with essential nutrients that support your child's growth and development. Here are some of the key health benefits:

Rich in vitamins and minerals: Broccoli is a great source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium, iron, and potassium.

High in fibre: The fibre in broccoli helps promote digestive health and keeps your child feeling full.

Contains antioxidants: Broccoli is loaded with antioxidants that protect cells from damage.

Supports bone health: The calcium and vitamin K in broccoli are essential for strong bones and teeth.

Prepping the broccoli before cooking can keep its taste intact.

By incorporating broccoli into your child's diet through delicious and fun dishes like egg rolls, you can help them develop a healthy relationship with vegetables. Check out the recipe for the Broccoli egg roll for kids' lunch or tiffin box.

Kids Lunch Recipe I How To Make Broccoli Eggs Roll:

Whisk the eggs: In a small bowl, whisk the eggs together until well combined. Cook the egg: Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add a tablespoon of oil and pour in the whisked eggs. Cook until almost set, then sprinkle with cheddar cheese and broccoli. Wrap it up: Place the flour tortilla on top of the cooked egg. Carefully flip the tortilla so that the egg is on top. Roll up the tortilla tightly, starting from one end. Cut and serve: Cut the rolled-up tortilla into bite-sized pieces and serve warm.

Watch the complete recipe video for broccoli egg roll here:

Remember, a little creativity can go a long way in making nutritious foods appealing to picky eaters.


