If there's one thing kids are most excited about, it's their lunchtime in school. After a tiresome first half, all they expect is to dig into some good food, without anyone to interrupt. However, because of the time-pressed mornings, preparing a wholesome meal for kids seems to be an impossible task. If that's the case with you too, we have got you covered. We have found 5 easy-peasy lunch box ideas/recipes that can easily be prepared for your kids. The best part about these recipes is that they will be ready in just 15 minutes! Yes, you heard that right. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the recipes below.





Here're 5 Quick And Healthy Lunch Box Ideas For Kids

1. Phulka Tacos - Our Recommendation

Let's hit the list with the recipe we love the most. Got some leftover phulkas from last night's dinner? Give it an interesting twist with this recipe. Fill it with a crunchy mix of kidney beans, spices and some sauces; this recipe is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Click here.

2. Cheese Egg Roll

Next up, we bring to you a super delectable egg roll recipe. It is a quick and easy egg roll recipe that is loaded with cheese. Be it as breakfast or as a quick lunch, you can savour it anytime! Click here.

3. Dahi Sandwich

Sandwich makes for one of the easiest breakfast and lunch recipes. This sandwich recipe involves a handful of easily available ingredients from the kitchen pantry. For instance, bread slices, curd, some veggies, salt and pepper. Find the recipe here.

4. Paneer Pancake

Guess what? Here we bring you a pancake recipe with a protein-rich twist. In this recipe, we have managed to add paneer to make the pancakes fluffy and even more delicious. Serve these delicious paneer pancakes with honey, maple syrup, butter or Nutella; the choice is yours! Click here.

5. Aloo Paratha With Curd

Lastly, we bring you a recipe that is a combination of both health and taste. This aloo paratha is a quick and easy recipe to make. The best part about this paratha is that you can cook it for any meal of the day and enjoy it! Click here.





So, try out these recipes and let us know how your kids liked them in the comments below. For more such recipe ideas, stay tuned!









