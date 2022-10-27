If you have been following Brooklyn Beckham on social media, then you'd know that he is quite the chef! Son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, the former model loves to cook and is famous for his cooking videos. With over 14.5 million followers on Instagram, he keeps sharing recipes of what he likes to eat daily. The British celebrity's recent cooking adventures have gone viral and people drool over his culinary innovation. Brooklyn Beckham gives a twist to the classic British street food fish and chips by making it into a scrumptious sandwich!





For the ones who are not familiar with fish and chips, this British street food comprises fried chips and fried fish. British people often call it French fries chips, so don't confuse them to be actually potato chips. The fish is boneless and batter-fried.





Fish And Chips Sandwich Recipe: How Brooklyn Beckham Likes To Eat Fish And Chips:

Brooklyn Beckham starts by prepping the chips. It seems like Brooklyn Beckham likes his chips with the peel. He slices the potatoes and soaks them in water. Next, he pat dries the potatoes and deep fries them till they are crispy. Once the chips are crispy, he seasons them with salt.





Moving to the fish, he prepared the batter for the fish with flour and beer. Yes, you read it right! The batter of this fried fish in the fish and chips is prepared using beer. The beer-battered fish is fried till it is golden brown and crisp.





Next, he makes a sour spread for his sandwich dressing. He mixes chopped pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice and mixes well. He spreads the dip on the slices of bread and then adds the fried fish and chips. Brooklyn Beckham's fish and chips sandwich is ready.





Watch how he made the Fish and Chips sandwich below:











Try out Brooklyn Beckham's take on fish and chips and let us know in the comments section below how you liked it!