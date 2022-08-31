There are two kinds of dessert lovers; one who stays loyal to the traditional Indian sweets and the other is the one who loves experimenting with the desserts. If you are someone from the latter, here we bring you a special campaign by brujin - Ranginak with chai. For the unversed, ranginak is a dessert that is made with the amalgamation of two distinct yet familiar cultures. An Iranian sweetmeat made from dates, walnuts, chickpea flour - flavoured delicately with spices common to Indian and Persian cuisines. This delicacy is beautifully evocative of the quintessential Indian 'besan ki barfi' yet has its own distinct palette.





While having a rendezvous with Dolly Kocchar, a former educationist, Daanesh & Tarannum, founders of Delhi-based Iranian restaurant and Sina Fakhroddin, a percussionist who share how a dessert like Ranginak is a dessert that brings back memories of their homeland, and has shaped their relationship with food and each other.





When asked about the idea behind this campaign, Mandavi Kanchan, Founder and Creative Head at Bruijn, explains, "Ranginak is an ode to my childhood days, my memory of the delicacy originated from my days in the Gulf; there were many Iranian bazaars that would pop up and I used to visit and smell all these precious aromas coming from the stalls. I vividly remember a sweet delicacy Sohan, which is similar to Indian Soan papdi (essentially the same but differ regionally). This made me realise how food is borderless, which made me recreate my childhood memories with Ranginak".