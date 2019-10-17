Diwali 2019: 5 Sensational Fusion Dessert Recipes To Celebrate The Festival

Edited by Sakshita Khosla | Updated: October 17, 2019 15:57 IST
Diwali is the time to let go of all your inhibitions and indulge to your heart's content. It's an especially pleasant time for those with a sweet tooth as all things sugary and rich are the focus of Diwali feasts. All the glittering galas during Deepawali are incomplete without sweets made from various flavourful and rich desi ingredients that our cuisine is known for. From gulab jamuns to kaju barfis to pedas, festive sweets abound in all Indian homes as it is customary to exchange confectionaries with friends and relatives. But if you wish to surprise your loved ones with something unique this time around, you may want to try your hands at some fusion sweets. These are a fun cross between desserts from global cuisines and/or exotic ingredients, and Indian dishes.
Our list of fusion desserts for Diwali contains recipes that are desi at heart and yet offer a unique mix of flavours and textures borrowed from global cuisines. It has some popular fusion desserts like saffron panna cotta and gulab jamun cheesecake as well as some desserts with more subtle twists like gulkand cupcakes, lavender kheer and paneer Sandesh pudding.
Also Read: Chhoti Diwali 2019: Fully Prepared Menu For Chhoti Diwali Party With Recipes
1. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake Recipe
This fusion recipe has already penetrated the mainstream culinary scene and has now become a hot favourite among those who like Indian fusion. Believe it or not, gulab jamun cheesecake is not very difficult to recreate at home. This one contains flavourful ingredients like dried rose petals and is decorated with gold foil and gold dust for a festive finish.
2. Hot Paneer Sondesh Pudding Recipe
Chhena (or cheese curd) is a common ingredient in festive sweets and this recipe contrasts the creaminess of the cheese with the tangy deliciousness of a fresh-fruit sauce. The paneer pudding is baked to a delicious brown finish and is topped with strawberries and nuts.
Also Read: Diwali 2019: When Is Diwali, Date, Puja Time, Significance And Foods To Celebrate
3. Saffron Cardamom Panna Cotta Recipe
Panna cotta is one of the best cold desserts to end any meal with. It's creamy texture is what makes it a crowd pleaser. This one is flavoured with elaichi and kesar and is sure to impress your guests this festive season.
Cupcakes are bite-sized packages of sweet goodness and are compact desserts that you can't help but reach out for. This recipe gives this popular pastry a desi twist by adding rose petal preserve or gulkand to the cupcake batter. The frosting is a simple milk and sugar mix, spiked with rose water for that added oomph.
5. Wild Berries And Lavender Kheer Recipe
Berries and lavender make this Indian rice pudding recipe a unique one. You can add whichever berries you are able to lay your hands on, to the dish. Lavender is a premium ingredient and can make any recipe shine. You may use any fresh edible flower that you have access to.
So, which of these festive fusion desserts are you going to try out this Diwali? Let us know in the comments section below!
Comments