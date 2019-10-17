Diwali 2019: 5 Sensational Fusion Dessert Recipes To Celebrate The Festival

Diwali 2019: Try these fusion dessert recipes to impress your guests

Diwali is the time to let go of all your inhibitions and indulge to your heart's content. It's an especially pleasant time for those with a sweet tooth as all things sugary and rich are the focus of Diwali feasts. All the glittering galas during Deepawali are incomplete without sweets made from various flavourful and rich desi ingredients that our cuisine is known for. From gulab jamuns to kaju barfis to pedas, festive sweets abound in all Indian homes as it is customary to exchange confectionaries with friends and relatives. But if you wish to surprise your loved ones with something unique this time around, you may want to try your hands at some fusion sweets. These are a fun cross between desserts from global cuisines and/or exotic ingredients, and Indian dishes.





Our list of fusion desserts for Diwali contains recipes that are desi at heart and yet offer a unique mix of flavours and textures borrowed from global cuisines. It has some popular fusion desserts like saffron panna cotta and gulab jamun cheesecake as well as some desserts with more subtle twists like gulkand cupcakes, lavender kheer and paneer Sandesh pudding.





Diwali 2019: 5 Sensational Fusion Dessert Recipes For Festive Bingeing:

1. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake Recipe





This fusion recipe has already penetrated the mainstream culinary scene and has now become a hot favourite among those who like Indian fusion. Believe it or not, gulab jamun cheesecake is not very difficult to recreate at home. This one contains flavourful ingredients like dried rose petals and is decorated with gold foil and gold dust for a festive finish.



