Have you heard the saying, "Stressed is desserts spelt backwards"? The love for desserts truly knows no bounds, with countless people vying for a sweet treat with every meal. Who wouldn't want a small muffin or a tiny cupcake to bring a sugary end, leaving a delicious aftertaste with every meal? If you are a dessert-lover and your dream is to eat sweets for breakfast, lunch and dinner - we have found the ideal recipe for you! This waffle cake is truly the easiest recipe that will fulfil your dessert cravings early in the morning.

Wondering what waffle cake really is? Simply put, waffle cake is a recipe which has layers of freshly baked waffles topped with a luscious cream cheese spread. The process is repeated to form a cake which is surprisingly delicious! The crunchy and corrugated texture of waffles gives a whole new edge to your usual cake recipe. What's more, this waffle cake recipe has immense room for creativity - you can make it practically in any way you like!

Waffle cake: Try this unique dessert for an interesting sugary treat.

How To Make Waffle Cake | Easy Waffle Cake Recipe

1. Start by mixing the ingredients for the waffle batter.

2. Mix together the wet and dry ingredients separately and then combine the two.

3. Make sure to add in the egg whites later, after beating them to form soft peaks.

4. Spray the waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat it.

5. Spread the batter gently and let the waffles cook for a couple of minutes or until golden-brown.

6. Combine all the ingredients for the icing and mix it well.

7. Now layer the waffles with the icing, alternating to form a cake.

8. Top it up with maple syrup!

So, try this wonderful waffle cake recipe which is truly the best of both worlds. We promise you, this underrated recipe will become your go-to for breakfast, dessert or any-time sweet indulgence.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of waffle cake.