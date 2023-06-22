Rice is a staple in most Indian households. Some of us possibly cannot imagine having our meals without including some amount of rice in them, such as the popular combination of dal chawal. But as much as we love rice, the sad reality is that too much white rice is considered unhealthy. It is high in empty calories, and when it gets polished, it further reduces its nutrient quotient. This is why many people are often on the hunt for healthier rice alternatives, especially those who are diabetic or on a weight loss journey. So, it's important to stock up your kitchen pantry with these healthier substitutes. The best part is that if you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards forever. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.

Here Are Top 5 Healthy Rice Alternatives You Can Get From NDTV Big Bonus App:

1. Brown Rice

Brown rice is one of the most popular alternatives to white rice. It is something that you'll easily find in every kitchen. But do you know what makes it so healthy? Brown rice is a whole grain, which means it is rich in fibre and is also not processed, unlike white rice. It is also suitable for people suffering from diabetes as it has a low glycaemic index.

2. Quinoa

If you're someone who's gluten-intolerant, then quinoa is the best option for you. It is basically a protein-rich grain and is packed with other essential nutrients as well. You can incorporate quinoa into your diet by making delicious dishes such as upma, biryani, or even salads. You can even swap your regular flour for quinoa flour.

3. Dalia

Dalia, also known as broken wheat, is another great alternative to white rice. Its texture and flavour are quite similar to regular rice once it's cooked, so you don't feel like you're using a substitute at all. Dalia is also quite low in calories, making it ideal for people who are trying to lose weight. You can enjoy its taste by making dalia khichdi or dalia upma.

4. Barley

Barley is one grain that we commonly associate with the creation of beer. But that's not the only use it has. This grain makes an excellent replacement for white rice as it contains much more fibre and protein. Including barley in your diet will help you lose weight and may also help manage blood sugar levels.

5. Millet

We all know that India is a treasure trove of millets. Be it ragi, bajra, or jowar, they are all loaded with numerous health benefits. They are also gluten-free, which makes them ideal for people who have gluten intolerance. Additionally, they are also rich in potassium, zinc, and calcium. So, go ahead and incorporate some millet into your diet today.

Add these healthy rice alternatives to your diet and start your journey towards healthy eating.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.