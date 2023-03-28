Vibrant yellow bananas look so fresh to eat but what happens when it starts getting little black spots and turns dark in colour? It quickly puts us into a confusing state, making us wonder how it will taste like. Besides this, the biggest question is if those bananas are edible or not. If you come across this question often, then you will be glad to know that it is totally safe to eat ripe bananas. But it's always better to check if it's over ripe. Here's how you can find out the difference between ripe banana and spoilt banana.

How To Find Difference Between Over Ripe And Spoilt Bananas:

How to Spot Ripe Bananas:

Over ripe bananas get a little squishy and are not as stiff as you had bought them. Besides this, it starts to develop black and brown dark spots on it. At times, the skin gets to ripe faster than the insides, so it's important to peel and check if the banana has over ripened from inside or not. If it's a little darker, you can probably chop off that part and consume the rest of the banana.

How To Spot Rotten Bananas:

1. Check if there is any sign of mold on your banana. If you find that the banana has mold, make sure you throw it in the dustbin. It is no longer good to eat, and keeping it along other bananas will spread the mold over to them.





2. Rotten bananas have a foul smell which is similar to fermented food. The stench will be so strong that you will be able to smell it across your dining hall or kitchen.





3. Another way of finding out if bananas are rotten is when they start oozing out liquids. If you see a banana leaking fluids, then it's time to discard it.





What To Do With Ripe Bananas?

We agree that ripened bananas do not look so good to eat. But they are even tastier and sweeter once they ripe well. When it is soft, it becomes best to use in recipes as it becomes easier to mash it. Here are a few ways to use ripe bananas.

1. Banana Smoothie

Making smoothie is the best way to use ripe bananas. Just add in 1-2 chopped bananas with 1 glass of milk. No need to add sugar as bananas will already be sweet. Put in the blender and mix it. That's it, your banana smoothie is ready. For full recipe, click here.

2. Banana Bread

Another recipe is to make freshly baked banana bread. This recipe needs a lot of bananas so don't worry if your bananas are ripening. Mash 2-3 bananas nicely and add them in the bread batter. This way you can make a delicious bread from ripe bananas. For full recipe, click here.

3. Caramalised Banana

Caramalised bananas make a great side or fruit sauce, which can be paired with pancakes and waffles. This combination will satisfy your sweet cravings in no time. Just make fresh caramel sauce at home and add chopped bananas to it. Serve them with your choice of bread and enjoy.





4. Banana-Peanut Butter Sandwich

The soft mashable bananas go well with peanut butter. Just take a slice of bread, spread a good amount of peanut butter and place sliced bananas on it. Top it with another bread and your delicious 5-minute sandwich is ready.

5. Oats And Banana Cup Cake

Oats and bananas make for a great combination. Make healthy oat cupcakes by adding sweet bananas in the batter. All you have to do is mash bananas with a fork and combine with oats, milk, eggs (optional), cinnamon powder, and honey. Pour the mixture in a cupcake mold and bake it.





Hope you found these tips helpful. Do let us know in the comment section.