Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post will urge you to rush into the kitchen right away. The actress posted a picture of suwa kheema. It looks so delicious that every true fan of the dish would crave to prepare and gobble it up. It turns out that Malaika's mother Joyce Arora tried the recipe shared by her friend. The caption reads, "Mom tried making your suwa kheema recipe...so yummmm." We have no second thoughts on this as the snap indeed tells us how amazing it must have tasted. It was garnished with onion rings, coriander and lemon.

Joyce Arora's Instagram timeline is purely dedicated to lip-smacking recipes from South India. Last month, she prepared a traditional dish avalose podi. The dish, made of rice flour, jaggery, and banana, was taught to her by Malaika's grandmother.

One can also find a video tutorial of special Kerala Fried

Chicken. Internet users can also learn how to make pineapple pachadi or raita. An excerpt from the caption read, "The sweet and slightly sour fruit, mingle with the spice hit of ground mustard, the creaminess of fresh coconut and the cooling effect of yogurt."

Like mother, like daughter. The reason behind saying this is a new promo of a cooking show which Malaika is a part of. The 47-year-old wore the chef's hat for the much talked about show that also stars many of her Bollywood peers. Sharing a glimpse, Malaika wrote, "What an experience it was to be able to recreate my mum's famous Malabar fish curry in a professional kitchen."