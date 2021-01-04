Did You Know: Malaika Arora Starts The Day With This Popular Weight Loss Remedy

This is the remedy that Malaika Arora tried for weight loss.

Malaika Arora is one celebrity whose fitness regime never ceases to amaze us. When she's not giving us inspiration by doing yoga, the stunning diva is sharing some amazing recipes for detoxifying and losing weight at home. Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a simple yet effective weight loss remedy, which she starts her day with. Can you guess what it is? Nothing other than a simple glass of warm water and lemon juice. Take a look at her Instagram story:





"Garam Pani n Nimbu for the win..." wrote Malaika Arora sharing a photo of the home remedy on Instagram. We could see a slice of lemon placed alongside a big mug of warm water which she consumes first thing in the morning.

Warm water and lemon juice is one of the most popular decoctions recommended by experts for those who are watching their weight. A simple glass of lukewarm water with a few drops of lemon juice is considered to be one of the most effective remedies to boost metabolism and promote weight loss. The humble drink is considered helpful to rid the body of toxins, even helping in the process of digestion and reducing the incidence of digestive issues such as bloating and heartburn.





Malaika Arora is surely following the universal agenda of getting fit in 2021! The actor had rung in New Year's day with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. They celebrated with some quality time and good food. Take a look at the adorable picture she shared with him:





"It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021," she wrote in the caption of the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan complimented the duo and left a hilarious enquiry in the comments section, "My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj?" Her relatable question got thousands of likes.





