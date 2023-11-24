It's a chilly winter evening, and you find yourself wrapped in a cosy blanket, sipping on a warm cup of tea. Suddenly, a persistent cough interrupts your moment of serenity. Instead of reaching for the usual store-bought remedy, imagine crafting your own comforting cough drops right in your kitchen. In this guide, we'll unravel the fascinating history of these homemade elixirs, share indispensable tips for their creation and storage, and present effortless recipes featuring natural heroes like honey and ginger. No need for a complicated pharmacy trip - join us in the comforting world of DIY cough drops, making your throat feel better, one homemade drop at a time!





History of Cough Drops

Cough drops were invented in the United States in the 1850s by James Smith, a restaurant owner who learned a formula for a cough candy from a journeyman. He started selling and advertising his product, which became the first mass-produced cough drop in the country. The brand name was Smith Brothers, and it introduced menthol cough drops in 1922.



Cough drops are also known as throat lozenges, cough sweets, troches, cachous, or pastilles. They are usually made of sugar, corn syrup, honey, or other sweeteners, and may contain herbs, spices, menthol, eucalyptus, or other ingredients that have soothing or medicinal properties.

The word cough drop comes from the verb to drop, meaning to let fall in drops. Cough drops were originally shaped like diamonds, as the name lozenge is derived from the French losange, which translates to rhombus.

Cough drops are a common and popular remedy for coughs, sore throats, and colds. They can also help with dry mouth, bad breath, and nausea. Some studies suggest that honey-based cough drops are as effective as over-the-counter cough suppressants.

Tips to Store Cough Drops

To store cough drops, keep them in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. Avoid exposing them to heat, moisture, or sunlight, as they may melt, stick together, or lose their potency. You can also wrap them individually in wax paper or candy wrappers for convenience and hygiene.

To make cough drops, you will need a candy thermometer, a saucepan, a wooden spoon, a baking sheet, parchment paper, and a knife or scissors. You will also need the ingredients of your choice, such as honey, lemon, ginger, mint, or liquorice. You can find some recipes below.

Tips to make cough drops, follow these general steps:

Combine the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally and check the temperature with a candy thermometer. You want to reach the hard-crack stage, which is between 300°F and 310°F (149°C and 154°C).

Remove the pan from the heat and let the mixture cool slightly. Then, carefully pour it onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. You can either spread it into a thin layer and cut it into small pieces later, or drop it by spoonfuls to form individual lozenges.

Let the cough drops harden completely at room temperature. Then, break or cut them into pieces and coat them with powdered sugar, cornstarch, or cinnamon to prevent them from sticking together. Store them in an airtight container or wrap them individually.

Recipes of Cough Drops | 3 DIY Cough Drops That'll Sweeten Your Sip and Soothe Your Throat

Honey Lemon Ginger Cough Drops

These cough drops are made with honey, lemon juice, and ginger, which are all-natural and effective ingredients for soothing a cough and a sore throat. Honey is antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory, lemon is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and ginger is spicy and warming. You will need:





- 1/2 cup of honey





- 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice





- 1 teaspoon of ginger (fresh grated, finely grated on a microplane or use the small holes on a hand grater)





Homemade Cough Drops

These cough drops are made with honey, cinnamon, lemon juice, and ginger, which are also great for relieving a cough and boosting your immune system. Cinnamon is anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory, and it adds a nice flavour and aroma to the cough drops. You will need:











- 1/2 cup of honey





- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon





- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice





- 1 teaspoon of ginger (crushed)





- 1 tablespoon of cinnamon (powdered sugar/optional)





Homemade Honey Cough Drops

These cough drops are made with honey, coconut oil, and essential oils, which are all beneficial for your health and wellness. Coconut oil is moisturizing, antibacterial, and antiviral, and it helps the cough drops melt in your mouth. Essential oils can provide different effects depending on your choice, such as peppermint for cooling, eucalyptus for clearing, or lavender for calming. You will need:





- 1/4 cup of honey





- 1/4 cup of coconut oil





- 10-15 drops of essential oils of your choice