Cardamom (Elaichi) Tea For Diabetes: A Natural Home Remedy For Managing Blood Sugar 

Indian kitchens are a stockpot of various foods with a cornucopia of spices that come together to make Indian cuisine a melting pot of flavours. There are some spices that are used in everyday cooking for almost all meal preparations. And, there are some spices that are used sparingly in selected meals. Cardamom or elaichi usually makes it to our traditional desserts and some select savoury dishes like biryani. The green pods of cardamom impart an invigorating aroma and a sweet minty flavour to any dish they are added to. Some people just chew into them straight after a meal for fresh breath. While we are at it, we would like to mention that cardamoms are also added to tea for its distinct taste and innumerable health benefits.





For the unversed, cardamom is a common ingredient for our ever-favourite tea. In fact, many people add this spice every day to their daily cup of tea. Cardamom has been used in ancient Ayurveda practices for its healing prowess. The spice is known to alleviate common infections like cold and cough; as it's replete with antioxidant and antibiotic properties. Cardamom has also been known to aid weight loss and help in dealing with some symptoms of depression and high blood pressure. The fact that drinking cardamom tea could assist in handling diabetes is something that may not be very well known. Many scientific studies conducted on the effects of cardamom suggest that the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and hypolipidemic properties of the spice may help in regulating blood sugar level.

Here's how you can make cardamom tea to combat diabetes –

Milk Tea With Cardamom

Crush 2 cardamom pods for 1 cup of tea and add in boiling water. Then add tea leaves and milk just like you make your regular tea. If you add crushed ginger with cardamom to boiling water, it would perk up the healthfulness and taste of your beverage. You may add natural sweeteners like honey if you want to, but we'd advise you to consult your doctor in advance.





Cardamom-Pepper Tea

For 1 cup of tea, add 2 pods of cardamom, 2 pods of cloves, 2 peppercorns and half inch cinnamon stick to 2 cups of boiling water. Bring down the flame and let it simmer for at least half hour. Strain the water and add milk to it.











Black Tea

Peel the skin of 2 cardamom pods and throw them along with the skin in boiling water. Add tea leaves and let it boil. Strain and drink this tasty black tea.





Make your tea the way you like it but with the addition of cardamoms, which naturally have a mild sweet taste. Make one of these drinks a regular part of your diabetes diet but we suggest you always consult your doctor or dietitian before making any sudden dietary changes.








