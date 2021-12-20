Winter season is in full swing, especially across Northern India. States such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab are experiencing temperature drops like never before. The phrase #coldwave is also trending on Twitter in India today. During this cold weather, it is instinctive to reach out for piping hot drinks and deep-fried snacks in order to keep ourselves warm. However, these calorie-laden treats need not be the only items on your menu this winter season. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share a winter-special menu for her followers.





Calling it a 'suggested guide' to the winter season, Rujuta Diwekar explained that it was a way to incorporate seasonal winter delicacies of your region into your menu. The idea behind the menu was to enjoy guilt-free eating in a healthy and balanced way. The celebrity nutritionist's menu suggested options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for all seven days of the week. There were also suggestions for winter fruits, desserts, and drinks to add to the winter diet.





Winters are all about green leafy vegetables and more.

Here Are The Winter Meals Suggested By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar:

For breakfast - Diwekar suggested options such as Poha and Vermicelli Upma. There were also bread choices like Gobhi Parantha, Roti with Til Chutney. Gujarati delights such as Iddada and Ratala Khees also made it to Rujuta's winter menu. For lunch - The nutritionist suggested simple and practical choices for daily winter meals. Sabzi and Roti or Dal and rice were the major categories of lunch options. For Sunday, Rujuta suggested the winter-favourite Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag. For dinner - Dinner was recommended to be kept light by Rujuta Diwekar. Khichdi, soup and Dal were among the various meal options suggested as part of the winter menu.

Apart from this, Rujuta Diwekar also advocated the importance of staying hydrated and healthy drinks like Amla juice and Lassi. As for mid-meal hunger pangs, Rujuta Diwekar suggested winter fruits such as Guava, Ber, and Chikoo. Sweets and desserts such as Pinni, Laddoo, Panjiri, and other winter specialties were suggested to be added to the weekend lunch menu.

Take a look at the full menu by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar here: