Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Calls <i>Nimbu</i> A Superfood And Here's Why

This is why Rujuta Diwekar believes lemon is a traditional superfood.

The year 2020 marks the return to local foods which were eaten by ancestors since times immemorial. Gone are the days when we would constantly be on the lookout for exotic superfoods from unknown shores. There is an increased preference for locally grown seasonal produce which has been traditionally known for its health benefits and healing properties. Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has been a constant proponent of the same philosophy. She regularly shares ingredients from the Indian kitchen which are 'superfoods' in their own right. Take a look at her recent Instagram post for Nimbu or lemon:





"By the powers vested in me (by myself), I declare nimbu a superfood," wrote Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram. She subjected lemon to a three-pronged superfood test in which she shared how the sour vegetable is versatile, medicinal and referenced in a number of art forms.





Lemon can be brought into use in multifarious ways, from being used as a garnish to being transformed into pickles. Lemon is used to make the ultimate summer thirst quencher - the humble shikanji. The tangy taste of Nimbu can spruce up everything ranging from salads to chaats and so much more. And, guess what, lemon has a number of healing properties and health benefits too!





Lemon tea can be a great way to detoxify the body.

Lemon is a citrus fruit which makes it rich in Vitamin C - a nutrient essential to maintain vital body functions and also a healthy immune system. Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar wrote about how Nimbu has is useful to resolve a range of issues from eye health to dandruff. "If you have the problem of oily scalp that goes with dry hair that have split ends, then bathe with hot water in which you have squeezed nimbu and watch the magic in plain 3 weeks," recommended Diwekar.





So, gorge on the refreshing zingy lemon and partake in all of the amazing benefits that it offers which make it a superfood in its own right.







