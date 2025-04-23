Chaach is the ultimate summer refresher that's been quenching thirsts for generations. We've all had our fair share of this cool, creamy drink on hot summer days. But have you ever tried taking it to the next level by pairing it with crispy rotis? Enter Chaach Ki Roti, a refreshing and healthy food combo that's perfect for beating the heat! We stumbled upon this amazing recipe courtesy of the Instagram page @snehasinghi1 and we're excited to share it with you. This dynamic duo is not only delicious but also packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. Intrigued about how to make it? Read on!

What Makes Chaach Ki Roti Perfect For Summer?

Chaach ki roti is a great summer option because it's light, refreshing, and gentle on the stomach. Enjoying it on a hot day leaves you feeling cool and revitalised. It's a unique way to relish both roti and chaach together.

Is Chaach Ki Roti Good For You?

Absolutely! Chaach, made from yoghurt, is a fantastic probiotic that supports gut health. The addition of various spices further enhances its nutritional value. Whole wheat roti adds more nutrients, making this dish a healthy choice.

What Kind Of Rotis Work Best?

Traditionally, whole wheat flour rotis are used, but you can experiment with other types like bajra, ragi, or jowar rotis. While they might not be as soft or easy to mash, they'll still taste great.

How To Make Chaach Ki Roti At Home | Chaach Recipes

Chaach roti is incredibly easy to prepare and requires only a handful of ingredients. Start by adding fresh yoghurt to a large bowl. Gradually add water and churn using a churner to form chaach. Add black salt, roasted cumin powder, white salt and churn again until smooth. Now, heat ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds along with cumin seeds. Once they start to pop, add curry leaves and chopped green chillies, and cook for 5 to 10 seconds. Turn off the heat and add haldi and red chilli powder. Drizzle this tadka over the chaach and place the rotis in it. Make sure to immerse them fully, then top with any chutney of your choice. Tear it into small pieces and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video for chaas roti below:

Would you try this chaach ki roti? Tell us in the comments section below!