Often overlooked in the kitchen, leftover buttermilk, or chaach, can make so much more than just a beverage for summer. For the unversed, buttermilk is made by churning butter from cream. Buttermilk is packed with vitamins and minerals that can help strengthen your bones and support a healthy digestive system. It is extremely versatile and you can add as many ingredients to it as you want. Buttermilk is best enjoyed fresh but often we end up storing than drinking it. If you are someone who usually finds themselves in this spot, then worry not. We have combined a list of 5 ways to use leftover buttermilk at home.





Moru Curry, also known as Pulissery, is a Kerala-style buttermilk curry.

5 Ways To Use Leftover Buttermilk

1. Moru Curry

Light and cool, moru curry, also known as Pulissery, is a Kerala-style buttermilk curry. This easy recipe can instantly refresh you on a hot and busy day. It is made by tempering buttermilk with mustard seeds, curry leaves, dried red chillies, and other spices. This curry tastes best when paired with steamed rice. Its simple preparation and refreshing taste make it a perfect choice for everyday meals. Find its full recipe here.

2. Salad Dressings And Dips

With leftover buttermilk, you can make a number of salad dressings and dips. All you have to do is combine herbs, garlic, lemon juice, mustard, and any seasoning of your choice to make a tangy and flavourful dressing for salads or dip for fresh vegetables. This won't just make your salads healthier but also add a tangy twist to its flavour. Love non-vegetarian salads? Find an easy recipe for Creamy Buttermilk Chicken Salad here.

3. Fried Chicken

Who doesn't love a restaurant-style fried chicken? Prepare yourself with juicy pieces of fried chicken with leftover buttermilk. All you have to do is marinate the chicken, then coat the chicken pieces with breadcrumbs and deep fry to golden perfection. The buttermilk marination will add a refreshing and tangy taste to the spice blend used in the chicken's coating. Find the full recipe of Fried Chicken here.

Buttermilk fried chicken is refreshing and tangy.

4. Green Chaach

Instead of using it in dishes, why not use the leftover buttermilk to make a healthier, visually appealing beverage? Green chaach is packed with the goodness of spinach and spices, making it a perfect drink for summer. This drink is nutritious as it's packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial for your health. Find its full recipe here.

5. Buttermilk Chilla

Buttermilk pancake, also known as Chilla, makes for a popular breakfast dish or snack option. To make buttermilk chilla, mix leftover buttermilk with chickpea flour (besan), chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and spices of your choice. Mix the batter well and cook it on a hot griddle until it's crisp and golden to perfection!





Do you like drinking buttermilk? Let us know in the comments below!