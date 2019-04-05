Chaitra Navratri 2019: 5 Places In Delhi NCR Offering Delicious Vrat-Friendly Meals

Highlights Chaitra Navratri 2019 begins on Saturday, April 6th

Navratri meals may be taxing to prepare for those fasting

Catch a delicious break with these special menus and thalis

Chaitra Navratri 2019 begins on April 6th and the Hindu festival will go on for nine days till April 14th, 2019. Navratri is a celebration of the Hindu Goddess Durga and her avatars and it is celebrated four times in a year. Out of these four Navratris, the most widely celebrated ones are the Sharad and Vasanta or Chaitra Navratri. Sharad Navratri marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring and is a time when scores of Hindu devotees observe fasts. People refrain from eating meats, drinking alcohol and a number of food grains and grain flours are also omitted from the daily diets of many Hindus during Navratri, including wheat flour and rice, which are both quite popular in the subcontinent. A lot of people prepare various different kinds of foods that are all vrat-friendly.





Some of the foods that are allowed during the fasting days include potato, sabudana or sago, kuttu or buckwheat, rajgira or amaranth etc. A lot of people prepare these fasting-friendly foods three times a day and that may be quite taxing, especially during the fasting days. If you are preparing to fast during Navratri and would like to catch a delicious break, you may choose to visit any of the below restaurants, featuring special Navratri menus with vrat-friendly dishes.





Also Read: Navratri 2019: 5 Potato Or Aloo Recipes You Can Enjoy While Fasting For Chaitra Navratri

Navratri 2019: Delhi NCR restaurants you can visit for vrat-friendly meals:

1. Too Indian Navratri at Crowne Plaza





Forget the hassles of cooking while fasting and try the Navratri feast at Edesia - a multi cuisine restaurant at the Crowne Plaza. The restaurant is serving lip smacking satvik flavours that promise to remind you of your mom's cooking.





When: April 6th, 2019 to April 14th, 2019





Where: Edesia, Crowne Plaza, Community Centre, Okhla Phase 1, Delhi





Also Read: Navratri 2019: Fasting? You Have To Try This Yummy Navratri Special Aloo Cheela Recipe (Video Inside)





2. Navratri Special menu at Taj Palace, New Delhi





Savour a traditional thali featuring vegetarian favourites such as Kachche kele aur sabudane ki tikki, Khubani ke kofte, Arbi ka rasa, Singhade ki kadhi, etc., at Masala Art in the Taj Palace, New Delhi. This special thali has been curated exclusively for the holy fasting season by Chef Paramjeet Oberoi. For reservations, call them at 011-26110202.





When: April 6th, 2019 to April 13th, 2019





Where: Masala Art, Lobby Level, Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi





3. Navratri Special French Menu at Brioche Doree





Brioche Doree's new menu specialises in gourmet Navratri food with modern French flavours, which includes offerings like Satvik Continental Platter (Cottage cheese and Pineapple Shaslik, Dry cranberry and Peanut Tapioca, Hung curd Cutlet, Sweet potato and fruit salad along with dips Parsley sauce , Mango Relish and Tzaski) and Satvik Grain Salad (Salad made of Quinoa, Tapioca pearls and Amaranth seeds with sweet potato and English cucumber served with Dip). For reservations, call them up at 9899995222.





When: 6th April to 14th April 2019





Where: Brioche Doree M-48 Connaught Place, New Delhi





4. Navratri Special Menu at Gastronomica





Gastronomica is bringing an exclusive Navratri menu so your taste buds can keep relishing yummy food, even during the nine days of fasting. They have everything from Sago and Quinoa Bhelpuri to Honey Roasted Pumpkin, Water Chestnut Tortellini served with Caramelised Walnuts, Fresh fruit platter, Jimikand Galouti and Beetroot Halwa (Yum!). For reservations, ring them up at 099711 72933.





When: April 6th, 2019 to April 14th, 2019





Where: M-55, Second Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi





5. Special Navratri Thali at Radisson





There's no reason to not indulge in delicious food while you're fasting and that's why Cafe NH8 at Radisson, Gurgaon, has put together a special Navratri thali for those who are fasting. The thali starts from Rs. 899 and is comprised of lip-smacking delicacies, prepared from fasting-friendly ingredients.





When: April 6th, 2019 to April 14th, 2019





Where: Cafe NH8, Radisson, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram





Navratri is a time to give your body and mind a break and consume food that allows your body to detox. At the end of the nine fasting days, the body is rejuvenated and revitalised. But there's no reason to compromise taste while doing it!





Happy Navratri 2019!