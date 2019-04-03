Navratri 2019: 5 Potato Or Aloo Recipes You Can Enjoy While Fasting For Chaitra Navratri 

Chaitra Navratri is just around the corner. Navratri begins from 6th April 2019 and would go on till 14th April 2019. Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of India. Dedicated to the worship of nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, Navratri is celebrated over a period of nine days, and each day is devoted to a different form of Durga. Hindus pray to the Goddess, make multiple offerings and also observe ritualistic fasts. As part of Navratri fasts, people refrain from eating non-vegetarian food and food prepared using onion and garlic. The number of food items that you can prepare and consume during Navratri fasting is limited but there is one versatile vegetable that you do not miss out on much. The vegetable we are talking about is a potato. Both potato and sweet potato are tubers, which are you are permitted to eat during Navratri fasting.





Here Are 5 Aloo Recipes You Can Prepare During Your Navratri Fasting:







1. Aloo Halwa





Indians and their love affair with halwa needs no introduction. We have made a halwa out of carrots, lentils, bottle gourd and what not. Aloo ka halwa is a popular vrat recipe, prepared and consumed lavishly in states like Uttar Pradesh. The mushy and delicious halwa is super quick and easy to make too and just about ideal for those untimely cravings.

2. Aloo Tikki





Crunchy aloo patty slathered over with a spread of chutney and masalas is a treat anytime of the day. This vrat special recipe makes use of singhara atta instead of maida, and rock salt instead of table salt. Make sure you do not have too many of these at one go, since they are fried in ghee, they tend to be very heavy.





3. Vrat Wale Aloo





This soul-soothing and satvik curry of aloo is enjoyed best with kuttu pooris. You could also have it with piping hot samak ke chawal.





4. Aloo Chaat





It is the darling of the street food fare of Delhi, and with this recipe, you can enjoy a plateful of piping hot aloo chaat in the comforts of your home. Spicy boiled potatoes tossed in a medley of coriander, sugar, lime juice, mint, jeera and chaat masala, this vrat-friendly recipe is a hit with kids too.





5. Vratwale Dahi Aloo





This yummy and creamy recipe is sure to delight your taste buds. Vratwale aloo made with all your favourite fasting ingredients is a wholesome vegetarian preparation you can enjoy with puffy pooris or rice.











Here's wishing you a very Happy Navratri 2019!















