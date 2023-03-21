Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India, where people worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22, 2023, and end on March 30. Devotees of Devi Durga observe fast during this period, wherein they refrain from consuming eating meat, fish, eggs, pulses, cereals, grains, legumes and even common salt during the period of fast. Many people keep fast for nine days, eating Satvik food. If you are looking for some delicious fasting recipes, here are five dishes made from Samak Rice that you can enjoy during Navratri:





Here Are 5 delicious vrat special recipes made from Samak rice: 1. Samak Rice Kheer A simple and easy-to-make dessert that can be enjoyed after having salty and spicy food. Cook rice well with milk, and add almonds and sugar to enhance the taste. Click here





2. Samak Rice Chilla

A quick and easy recipe made with Samak Rice flour, Sago powder, black pepper powder, rock salt, green chillies, coriander leaves, and water. Heat the pan, spread some ghee, pour the batter, and roast the chilla from both sides. Pair it with dahi or aloo rasedaar.

3. Samak Rice Paratha

A delicious paratha recipe made with Samak Rice flour, shinghare ka aata, boiled mashed potato, and spices. Make a paratha with the dough and roast it.

4. Samak Rice Pakoda

Instead of using buckwheat or water chestnut flour, use boiled Samak Rice to make pakoras. Mix boiled rice, boiled potatoes, rock salt, and spices, and prepare the mixture. Make pakodas from the mixture and pair them with a hot cup of tea.

5. Samak Rice Vada

Another vrat special recipe made with Samak Rice flour or boiled rice, boiled potato, and sago powder. Prepare a hard dough by mixing spices, cumin, green chilli, coriander, and rock salt. Make round-shaped vadas from the mixture and deep fry them in oil.

Try these delicious vrat special recipes at home this Navratri and let us know in the comments how they turned out!





