Champaran Mutton: The One-Pot Mutton Curry From Bihar That'll Leave You Drooling

It would be safe to say that India has no dearth of mutton delicacies. Whether you are in Uttar Pradesh, Bengal or Rajasthan, you are sure to find at least one stellar mutton dish that would force you to sit up and take notice. From Bihar, it is the Champaran mutton that has captured the fancy of foodies since forever. As you must have guessed, Champaran mutton got its name from the Champaran district in Bihar, which is also said to be its place of origin. Champaran mutton is known by a slew of names, some call it 'ahuna mutton', while some call it 'matka gosht'. The delicacy also goes by the name of 'Champaran mutton handi'. It is traditionally cooked in earthen pots or matka on dum style. In other words, the mutton is placed inside the matka, which is then covered from top and sealed by wheat dough to prevent the steam from going out. The mutton, intermixed with spices, is then cooked on low heat. The steam inside make the mutton robust and decadent!





The smoky mutton preparation is paired with roti or rice. It is one of the many popular one-pot dishes of Bihar. The rustic charm of the dish is derived from the bold use of onions and a string of spices such as ginger, garlic, clove, cinnamon, bay leave, garam masala and red chilli powder.





(Also Read: 13 Best Indian Mutton Recipes | Easy Mutton Recipes)

Another key feature of Champaran mutton is the use of mustard oil. It is recommended that you use only the strong and pungent mustard oil to make this mutton for best flavour. In both Bihari and Bengali preparations, the use of mustard oil lends a unqiue richness to the dish.





In this recipe of Champaran mutton, you have to use nearly half the mustard oil to marinate the mutton, and the remaining part for cooking. Try to use your hands to marinate the mutton, make sure you wash them before. Mutton usually needs more oil to cook, it also takes more time to cook, so while you are cooking the mutton, make sure you do not get very impatient, and cook until the mutton is tender. And it is going to be absolutely worth it.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of Champaran mutton.





Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it.







