Cooking Tips: How To Make Parsi Mutton Cutlet At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Instead of making just those regular potato-based cutlets, add a Parsi touch to them and make mutton cutlets instead.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: November 19, 2019 09:56 IST

The combination of minced mutton along with mashed potato makes the cutlet worth biting into.

Highlights
  • This snack recipe is made using an eclectic mix of spices
  • The combination of minced mutton along with mashed potato is worth trying
  • Potato helps bind the cutlets well

Evening cha-time calls for some piping hot snacks! While 4pm snacks like samosas, bread pakoras, bhajjis and cutlets are way too common now, how about experimenting with the same and creating something unique yet authentic out of them?! Instead of making just those regular potato-based cutlets, add a Parsi touch to them and make mutton cutlets instead. The combination of minced mutton along with mashed potato makes the cutlet worth biting into. This mutton recipe posted on the NDTV Food's YouTube channel is made using an eclectic mix of spices that include turmeric, red chilli powder, cinnamon powder, clove powder along with the ginger-garlic paste, which further enhances the flavour of the delight.

Other important ingredient used in this snack recipe is potato that helps bind the cutlets well. Crispy from outside and soft from inside, this Parsi speciality is perfectly balanced in terms of texture; thanks to the coating of bread crumbs that imparts a grainy texture to the cutlet.

(Also Read: Watch: How To Make Crispy And Delicious Corn Cutlets At Home)

Before you deep-fry the cutlets, don't forget to dip them in the egg yolk mix. Once they are deep-fried to perfection, pair them with chutney or dips of your choice and you're good to go. This easy-to-make snack doesn't require elaborate ingredients and can be made within 10-15 minutes. If you have guests coming over on a short notice, Parsi mutton cutlet is the perfect snack to prepare for them.


Watch: Parsi Mutton Cutlet Recipe Video

 




Happy Cooking!
 

Comments

About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!

