Ask a room full of people if they want to eat biryani, and the answer is always an enthusiastic yes! Biryani is one Indian dish that is loved by almost everybody. This wholesome and aromatic dish is perfect for all occasions. Biryani requires a lot of time and effort and it is probably one of the most difficult dishes in Indian cuisine. While we wish to eat biryani almost every day, we are hesitant to prepare it on a weekday after work. Why so? It is because we are intimidated by the recipe, right? But what if we told you there is an easy way to prepare biryani at home? Wouldn't that just sound amazing? Guess what, it is true. We have found the quick and easy biryani recipe that is the ideal mid-week indulgence for biryani lovers, it is called chana dal biryani.











Chana dal biryani is a Hyderabadi delicacy that tastes absolutely delicious! Also known as Qabooli biryani, this is probably one of the easiest biryanis you can make at home. Whole spices, seasonings and herbs come together to bring the typical aromatic flavours to this chana dal biryani. You can enjoy this for dinner or lunch. Don't forget to pair it with raita and salan.

Chana Dal Biryani Recipe: How To Make Hyderabadi Chana Dal Biryani | Qabooli Biryani







Start by prepping the dal and rice. You need to soak them before making the chana dal biryani. You'll be needing a pressure cooker for this recipe. Melt ghee in a pressure cooker. Add whole spices like bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon stick, star anise and mace. Next, add slit green chillies, mint, and coriander and fry all the herbs and spices. Season with garam masala, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well. Add the soaked dal, rice and water. Pressure cook the biryani for one whistle. Chana dal biryani is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Chana Dal Biryani.











Sounds easy, right?! Make this chana dal biryani at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it!