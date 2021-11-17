We just love having a bowl of raita along with our meals; don't we? It holds significant position in a traditional Indian thali. However, let's agree - it remains one of the most underrated dishes of all time. We do not talk much about raita while discussing Indian food. But, can you imagine having biryani or rajma-chawal without raita by the side? At least we can't! Raita works as a palate cleanser and helps you with digestion - making it a popular choice for all. And what makes it yet more fascinating is the range of recipes we find of the humble raita. If you explore, you will find each person having their unique raita preference. Some like boondi raita, while some enjoy pyaaz raita. You will also find people who relish sweet-tangy pineapple raita. That's not all. You will also find customised raita recipes as per the season. For instance, we enjoy lauki ka raita during the summers. Likewise, during the winter season, you will find crunchy carrot raita.





As we all know, winter calls for an extensive range of fresh and crunchy seasonal produce - carrot being one such vegetable. Besides being delicious, carrot is loaded with several healthy nutrients that help benefit overall health. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Nutritionally, carrots are great and probably the most popular nutrient found in the veggie is beta-carotene. Additionally, they also provide Vitamin C, Folates and Vitamin K1. They also are loaded with antioxidants all of which together make them a superfood!"





Considering its goodness, this winter we bring the refreshing carrot raita recipe that can be a delicious addition to your winter diet. Let's take a look at the recipe.

How To Make Carrot Raita | Carrot Raita Recipe:

For making carrot raita, you need to first grate the carrot. Then whip the dahi, add roasted jeera powder, black pepper, black salt and finely chopped green chillies in it and mix. Then add the grated carrot in it and mix.





