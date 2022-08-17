Who doesn't enjoy snacking on a plate full of kebabs? The crispy outer covering and the melt-in-mouth texture of this snack are what make it so loved. Whenever we visit any Indian restaurant, kebabs are always the go-to appetiser of the meal. While we wish to enjoy this snack every day, it may just not be the healthiest idea to do so! Or is it? Today, we have shortlisted recipes for vegetarian kebabs that are prepared with dal. These high-protein kebabs are loaded with many nutrients, thanks to the key ingredient dal. Moong dal, chana dal, masoor dal and all such pulses can be used to prepare crunchy and healthy kebabs at home. Now you can feast on kebabs guilt-free.











Here Are 5 High-Protein Dal Kebab Recipes:

1.Moong Dal Kebab - Our Recommendation







To prepare this kebab, moong dal is fried in a masaledaar tadka and ground into a paste. Yoghurt and spices are added to the paste to make a soft mixture and turned into crispy kebabs. You can serve this moong dal kebab with green chutney.











Click here for the full recipe of Moong Dal Kebab.

2.Chana Dal Kebab







Another delicious dal kebab, this snack is a flavourful combination chana dal, paneer, spinach, flour and hot spices. This high-protein kebab has not one protein source but three, making it super healthy. You can prepare it for 30 minutes.











Click here for the full recipe of Chana Dal Kebab.





3.Kumaoni Badeel







This dal kebab from the Pahadi cuisine is quite the regional delicacy! All you need to do is prepare a paste of masoor dal, ginger, garlic, chilli paste and garam masala and turn it into delicious kebabs.











Click here for the full recipe of Kumaoni Badeel.

4.Kale Chane Ke Kebab







If you are a fan of kala chana, this kebab shall scream indulgence for you! Boiled kala chana is mashed with onions, green chillies, ginger and a variety of Indian spices, shaped and fried till the kebabs are nice and crispy.











Click here for the full recipe of Kale Chane Ke Kebab.





5.Sprouted Moong Dal Kebab







If you wish to include sprouted moong in your diet in a delicious way, then this sprouted moong dal kebab is for you! The kebabs have sprouts, sweet potato, besan, sooji and spices, making each bite taste masaledaar and delicious.











Click here for the full recipe of Sprouted Moong Dal Kebab.











Try out these dal kebabs and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!