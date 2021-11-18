Egg makes one of the most popular breakfast foods across the globe. We just love how versatile egg can be! You can use it to make plethora of delectable recipes - for instance, scrambled egg, sunny side up, omelette, wraps, curries, biryanis and many more. All these recipes are delicious, filling and satisfying to the core. Besides being versatile, eggs are also very healthy, nutritious and can be a perfect option to put together a wholesome breakfast, lunch and dinner - in fact, any meal of the day. While we are spoilt for choices with the options of egg recipes, there's always enough room left for experimentation. Here we bring you one more 'eggceptional' recipe to try at home. It is called cheese egg sandwich. The ones who tried cheese omelette already know that cheese, along with egg, makes a wholesome indulgent treat. Trust us - this sandwich recipe is nothing less than that!





Besides being heavenly delicious and nutritious, this sandwich recipe is also very easy and quick to make. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make this cheese egg sandwich at home with just a few ingredients.

Here's How You Can Make Cheese Egg Sandwich | Cheese Egg Sandwich Recipe:

To prepare this recipe, take a bowl, break eggs in it, add black pepper and salt. Mix everything well and bake. Then, pull the tray out from the oven and cut out the eggs into small pieces. Add some cheese to the mix and heat it in the microwave for 2-3 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

Put the mixture in between two bread slices and dress it up with basil, mustard and other ingredients.





For the full recipe, click here.





You can also prepare the scrambled eggs on a pan instead of baking the eggs. Besides, you can also add chicken chunks or other ingredients of your choice into the egg mixture.





Try this recipe as your next breakfast meal and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below. Bon Appetit!









