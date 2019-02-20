SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Chef Gordon Ramsay Posts Pic Of Butter Chicken From His Restaurant: Twitter Attempts To Roast Him In His Own Style!

Chef Gordon Ramsay Posts Pic Of Butter Chicken From His Restaurant: Twitter Attempts To Roast Him In His Own Style!

   |  Updated: February 20, 2019 18:43 IST

Reddit
Chef Gordon Ramsay Posts Pic Of Butter Chicken From His Restaurant: Twitter Attempts To Roast Him In His Own Style!
Highlights
  • Ramsay posted a pic of butter chicken curry from his restaurant
  • Gordon Ramsay Plane Food is located at Heathrow Airport, London
  • One Twitter user wondered whether Ramsay's account has been hacked

British chef and restaurateur, Gordon Ramsay is popular in the world for his signature style of kitchen insults, which are made up of the choicest expletives while he is critiquing food. The Chef's fiery temper and strict demeanour while judging cooking reality show contestants have spawned a whole world of internet memes and have made him a pop culture icon. On Twitter, amateur chefs post their 'best works' and ask for Chef Ramsay to roast them, and he never disappoints. But what happens when Twitter users find an opportunity to roast him for his own food? Something like that recently happened when Chef Gordon Ramsay posted a picture of a neatly plated bowl of butter chicken curry, South Indian poppadum and some rice.

A picture of the dish was posted by Chef Ramsay on his twitter handle with the caption, "Can't get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood.... #readyfortakeoff @HeathrowAirport." Gordon Ramsay Plan Food is a restaurant owned by the Chef and that is located within Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London. The dish failed to impress Twitterati, who proceeded to attempt a roast of Chef Ramsay, ironically in his own style.

Also Read: 

Take a look at the tweet that started it all:

Butter chicken is an Indian chicken curry that is normally served with flat breads like naan, kulcha or paratha and sometimes with rice. A Twitter user replied to the picture by saying, "I watch your #KitchenNightmares and without a doubt if you was served that you would throw the 'green rubbish' off the plate." "That rice looks like I could throw it at a wall and it would bounce back," said another. Another user theorised: "Maybe Gordon has been hacked. Only way to explain." (sic)

Also Read: 

Take a look at some of the replies:

What do you think about Chef Gordon Ramsay's take on butter chicken? Let us know in the comments section below!

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Gordon RamsayGordon Ramsay TwitterGordon Ramsay Restaurant
Low-Calorie Diet: 5 Healthy Sandwich Spreads To Make Your Snack Diet-Friendly
Low-Calorie Diet: 5 Healthy Sandwich Spreads To Make Your Snack Diet-Friendly
3 Broccoli Recipes That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Veggie
3 Broccoli Recipes That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Veggie

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 