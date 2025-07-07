In the heart of Surrey, British Columbia, home to one of the South Asian communities in Canada, comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have started a new venture called Kap's Cafe. The pastel-toned eatery was officially soft-launched over the weekend and has already become a recognisable spot for locals and visiting fans alike. The menu has been designed to offer a cultural mix of the familiar and the trendy. Guests can order a traditional gur wali chai or choose from modern cafe staples like matcha lattes and vanilla cold brews. Display counters show a mix of treats: lemon pistachio cake, rich fudgy brownies, croissants, and a selection of cookies loaded with nuts and cranberries.





Among the current menu stars are lemon pistachio cake, classic croissants, chocolate brownies, and a selection of aromatically brewed coffees. One of the early highlights is mini pink and white doughnuts topped with edible bows.







On the opening day, the cafe's Instagram Stories showed queues stretching out the door and a packed interior.

The interiors are decked out in soft blush pinks and creamy whites. A floral archway greets visitors at the entrance, leading them into a space filled with plush baby-pink velvet chairs, crystal chandeliers, gold-accented tables, and decorative floral touches.







Several well-known Indian celebrities and chefs have established a strong presence in Canada's restaurant scene. Vikram Vij, one of the earliest pioneers of upscale Indian dining in Canada, continues to operate his flagship restaurant Vij's in Vancouver. In Ontario, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor maintains multiple outlets of his fine-dining brand Khazana, with active locations in Toronto, Brampton, and Milton. Toronto-based restaurateur Hemant Bhagwani has a growing list of ventures including Goa Indian Farm Kitchen, Bar Goa, and the upcoming Oro, which is set to open later this year.