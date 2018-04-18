Gordon Ramsay Shocks Twitter With His 'Going To Give This Vegan Thing A Try'

SEARCH
   |  Updated: April 18, 2018 14:36 IST

Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay appeared to have taken a U-turn from his stand of mocking the plant-based diet as he announced on Tuesday to try the vegan diet. Ramsay took to his Twitter account to post a picture of a cheeseless pizza topped with tomato, mushroom, pine nuts and pesto and captioned it as "Going to give this whole #vegan thing a try... Yes guys you heard that right. Gx."

 His followers went in for a shock after reading this as several of them posted memes saying "We fear change" and "This tweet was so savage I had to re-read it to confirm what I was seeing."
Prior to this declaration Ramsay posted another short video of a lit-wood stone oven and captioned it as "There's something cooking in The City of #London. Can you guess what it could be?"

As we later found out that the video was of the same vegan pizza of which he later posted the picture.
Although the change in the dietary stance of Gordon has not been yet confirmed, it is not less a shocking statement by a chef who had earlier posted his own full-form of PETA which only a meat-lover would say.In February Ramsay tweeted, "I'm a member of PETA! People eating tasty animals......" This tweet was re-tweeted more than 43,000 times.



PETA originally stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.



On earlier occasions, the Chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food. (ANI)
 

Tags:  Gordon RamsayVegan
