Aloo is one of the most versatile vegetables out there. Whether in the form of a sabzi, curry or snack, it tastes delicious in all these forms. Sure, it tastes great but there are times when you may want to try something out-of-the-box. Are you an aloo lover and in a similar mood? You've come to the right place! Recently, we came across a recipe for an interesting aloo sabzi that will take your taste buds by surprise. Meet Thecha Aloo - a unique recipe that combines the goodness of Maharashtrian thecha with the humble aloo. The recipe for it was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. Ready in under a few minutes, it'll become your new favourite aloo sabzi recipe.

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a traditional condiment or chutney originating from the Indian state of Maharashtra. It's typically made with roasted ingredients like green chillies, garlic and peanuts, blended together with spices and sometimes other ingredients like coriander leaves and cream.

What Makes Thecha Aloo A Must-Try?

Thecha aloo offers a fun and exciting way to relish the vegetable. To make it, boiled baby potatoes are coated with thecha, giving it a distinct spicy flavour. It is simple yet flavourful and ideal to enjoy for lunch or dinner. It's perfect for times when you're bored of having regular aloo sabzis and are looking for a delicious upgrade.

What To Serve With Thecha Aloo?

There are no hard-and-fast rules for enjoying thecha aloo. If you're a bread lover, pair it with roti or lachha paratha. And if you prefer rice, you can enjoy it with dal-chawal as well. Honestly, you can even enjoy thecha aloo on its own or with some curd on the side.

How To Make Thecha Aloo At Home | Thecha Aloo Recipe

Making thecha aloo at home is a breeze. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Heat some oil in a pan and roast green chillies and garlic cloves until they turn golden brown and aromatic.

Transfer the roasted chillies and garlic to a food blender.

Now, add roasted peanuts, fresh coriander leaves, salt, jeera, cream and a little bit of water.

Blend everything into a thick, slightly coarse chutney. Aim to achieve a creamy but not entirely smooth texture.

In a large bowl, add boiled and peeled baby potatoes or regular potatoes.

Pour the prepared chutney over the potatoes and mix well until they're evenly coated.

Let the mixture sit for a few minutes to allow the flavours to soak in. Serve hot and enjoy!

If you're an aloo lover, this thecha aloo recipe is a must-try!