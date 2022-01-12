The winter has its own unique way to make us fall for sweet, gooey delights. It is that time of the year when many of us like to savour ghee-laden, heavy delicacies that would tantalise our tastebuds. Well, if you share the same sentiment, do try out pinni this winter. It's a delectable sweet dish, famous in Punjab. Pinni is an authentic sweet prepared in households on special occasions including ‘lohri', which is just a few days away. If you are already craving pinni, take a look at the recipe shared by chef Kunal Kapur on Instagram.





Kunal also showed how leftover pinnis could be relished in the form of a milkshake.





Here are the ingredients needed to make pinni:





Atta (mota) – 500gms/4cups





Ghee – 300gms/ 1¼ cup





Breakfast sugar – 400gm/2cups





Black cardamom powder – ½ tsp





Cardamom powder – ½ tsp





Dry fruits chopped – 75gms/ ¾cup





Gaund (optional) – 100 gms/1cup





Almonds chopped – ¼ cup





Cashewnuts chopped – ¼ cup





Walnuts chopped – ¼ cup





Raisins – ¼ cup





Here's how to make pinni:





First, heat a little ghee and add gaund to it. You have to cook the gaund until it puffs and becomes crisp. Make sure it is cooked properly from all sides. Remove the gaund from ghee and wait till it cools down. Now, crush the gaund and keep it aside.

Take the same ghee and lightly fry the nuts and melon seeds. You can fry them until they turn a little brown. Remove and keep them aside.





Take the remaining ghee and heat it. Now, add atta and keep cooking it on low heat till it turns brown. Remove and let it cool down.





Add both cardamom powder and sugar to the atta mixture. Blend them up along with dry fruits and crushed gaund that you had kept aside. Your main dish is ready. Now, all you have to do is shape them like the typical pinnis with finger marks. You can put one almond in each pinni.





Making milkshake with leftover pinnis:





Ingredients:





Milk - 1½ cup





Pinni - 1





Cardamom Powder - a pinch





Rose water - 1 tbsp





Nuts – handful





Method:





To make Pinni Shake, pour the milk along with the remaining ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, pour it out in a glass and serve. You may add some sugar if you wish.





Kunal Kapur also shared the following tips and tricks related to pinni:





It would be nice if you take fresh atta to prepare pinni, not the one that's filtered. The wheat bran should be present in it. It makes it fibrous.





If you want, you can make a high fibrous pinni as well. How? You can add amaranth flour, bajra flour or besan (gram flour) to atta.





Make sure you add the sugar powder after the atta mixture cools down fully. Don't add it when it's hot.





Take a look at the video here:

Make this delicious pinni at home and have a great lohri.