Dussehra is done, and the countdown to Diwali has begun! With just a few days left, the cleaning frenzy is on. Everyone's on a mission to make their homes shine for the festival, but let's be honest - our kitchens often need more love than the rest of the house. With all the cooking chaos, there's more dirt and clutter in there than anywhere else! So, while you're on a cleaning spree, why not tackle that kitchen too? Here are some simple tips to make your Diwali cleaning a breeze!





Also Read: 5 Easy Ways to Clean Your Dirty And Sticky Kitchen Towels

Here Are 5 Simple Ways To Make Your Kitchen Shine Just In Time For Diwali:

1. Clean the Countertop

Your countertop sees a lot of action, from chopping veggies to rolling out dough. It's essential to give it some deep cleaning love! First, check what material your countertop is made of, and pick a cleaner that matches. If it's laminated, a mix of vinegar and water works wonders.

2. Scrub the Kitchen Tiles

Let's face it, those kitchen tiles can get super sticky from oil splatters. Mix some detergent with hot water and soak a cloth in it to wipe down those tiles. Got a stubborn spot? Grab a scrubber and go to town! For the floor tiles, try a solution of baking soda and salt mixed with hot water. Spread it on the floor, and after a bit, wipe it off for an instant shine!

3. Tackle the Kitchen Cabinets

Start by emptying your cabinets. Grab some dish soap on a cloth and wipe down the insides. Let them dry while you wash and dry your containers and utensils. Line the shelves with decorative paper to catch any spills and make cleaning easy. Then, put everything back neatly. If you find stuff you never use, consider tossing it!

4. Clean the Sink

Your sink does a lot of heavy lifting, from washing dishes to rinsing veggies, so it can get pretty grimy. Mix some detergent in hot water and scrub the sink with a brush. Rinse it well afterwards. For an extra boost, baking soda and vinegar are great natural cleaners!

5. Don't Forget the Kitchen Lights

Often, we overlook the lights and bulbs while cleaning, but they can get dusty and dim. Turn off the main power first, then remove them and let them cool down. If they're just dusty, wipe them with a dry cloth. Better still, mix water with baking soda, soak a cloth in it, and gently clean the lights. Wipe them again with a clean cloth and let them dry completely before turning them back on.





So, try these handy tips during your Diwali cleaning and make the task easier. Happy cleaning! Happy Diwali!









