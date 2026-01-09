Bread pakoda has always been a beloved snack across India, cherished for its crispy exterior and comforting flavours. From classic potato-stuffed versions to innovative cheese-filled delights, this humble street food has evolved into countless varieties that never fail to tempt our taste buds. Just when you think you've tried them all, a new twist comes along to surprise you. This latest creation takes the familiar warmth of bread pakoda and elevates it with a rich, indulgent filling that promises to be a game-changer. Shared by the popular Instagram page @bhukkadintown, this recipe is set to become your next obsession. Curious to know what makes it so special? Let's dive in.

What Makes Keema Bread Pakoda A Must-Try?

Keema bread pakoda combines the rich, spicy flavour of minced meat with the crispiness of deep-fried bread, making it a hearty and indulgent snack perfect for tea-time or festive occasions. The contrast of soft keema inside and crunchy bread outside creates an irresistible texture.

What Keema Is Best For Making Bread Pakodas?

Finely minced mutton or chicken works best, as it cooks quickly and blends well with spices, creating a flavourful filling that holds together inside the bread. Mutton keema gives a richer taste, while chicken keema is lighter and cooks faster.

How To Ensure Keema Bread Pakoda Turns Out Crispy?

Make sure the keema filling is slightly dry before stuffing, prepare a smooth gram flour batter without lumps, and fry the pakodas in hot oil at the right temperature until golden brown. Avoid overcrowding the pan, as this can lower the oil temperature and make pakodas soggy.

What To Serve with Keema Bread Pakoda?

Serve hot with tangy green chutney, sweet tamarind chutney or classic tomato ketchup. A cup of masala chai makes it even more enjoyable. You can also pair it with onion rings and a sprinkle of chaat masala for added flavour.

How To Make Keema Bread Pakoda | Keema Bread Pakoda Recipe

In a bowl, add minced meat with salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and kasuri methi. Combine well. Take a bread slice and spread chilli garlic achaar on it. Place a spoonful of the prepared keema mixture evenly over the slice. Cover it with another bread slice to make a sandwich and press gently to seal. Prepare a smooth batter using gram flour, salt, red chilli powder and kasuri methi. Mix well until lump-free. Dip the stuffed bread sandwich into the batter, coating it fully on all sides. Heat oil in a deep pan and fry the coated sandwich until golden brown and crisp, turning occasionally for even cooking. Drain excess oil, cut into halves or quarters, and serve hot!

Watch the full video below:

Is It Necessary To Spread Chilli Garlic Achaar On Bread Slices?

No, it is not strictly necessary to spread chilli garlic achaar on the bread slices. The achaar adds an extra layer of tangy, spicy flavour that enhances the overall taste of the pakoda, but you can skip it if you prefer a milder version.

Now that you know how easy it is to make keema bread pakoda, it's time to give this crispy, spicy snack a try at home.