Many people have eaten this fruit but not many know what it is exactly called. Some call it “Chakotra” in Uttarakhand, others call it “Pomelo” in English or “Batabi-Lebu” in Bengali. A large number of people just call it “bada nimbu” (big lemon) because of its appearance. While we know how to use lemon, we may struggle to get through the skin of pomelo. Chef Saransh Goila has decided to lend a helping hand to those who love this fruit but don't know how to cut it open. In a new Instagram video, the chef has shared the steps for easily cutting it.





“It's not grapefruit but yes they're related. It's sweeter and slightly less bitter than grapefruit,” Saransh Goila said. He added that people can make a lovely salad with it, including the Uttarakhand-style Chakotra ka Saan, which is also a desi salad.





Still, how to remove its skin?





First slice the top and bottom of the fruit with a knife. Then make linear openings (vertical) across the skin of the fruit with the knife. Then remove the skin like a flower one after another. Then slice and peel off the skin residue on the fruit. Take out each of the segments of the fruit and you are good to go.





Watch the video by Saransh Goila:

Pomelo, a large citrus fruit, comes with multiple health benefits. It contains several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is highly nutritious and is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Pomelo also helps in weight loss.





