Bhai dooj celebration is just around the corner and we are busy with the last-minute preparations to make the day special for the siblings. From arranging sweets to preparing the festive menu, you are surely busy making all the arrangements. To help you with that, we have a recipe that can make the day extra special for your sibling. Here's a brownie premix recipe that you can keep handy to make a sweet dish in just five minutes. You heard us. This homemade brownie premix recipe has been shared by none other than celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. He took to Instagram to demonstrate the process of making brownie premix and wrote alongside (in Hindi), "Whenever you feel like having brownie, just open the box of brownie premix and bake."

How To Make Brownie Premix At Home:

It is very simple! In a dry bowl, add powdered sugar, refined flour (maida), cocoa powder, milk powder, chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. Mix everything well with a dry spatula. To it, add baking soda and baking powder and mix well.





All you need to do now is, store this brownie premix in a sterilised, air-tight container and keep in a dry and cool place.

How To Make Brownie With The Brownie Premix:

Whenever you feel like having a brownie, just take a cup of the premix in a bowl, and add melted butter and hot water to it. Mix everything well to prepare a silky, smooth batter. Transfer it to a microwave oven-safe bowl and bake.





Finally, cut the brownie into pieces, add some sugar dust on the top, and serve hot.





Bonus Tip: For this bhai dooj, ditch the usual mithai for dessert and serve homemade brownie sundae. Just add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the sides, top with hot chocolate and nuts, and serve.

Watch the detailed recipe video for the brownie premix here:

