Surely a plate of piping hot maggi is all you can think about when you talk of hills, but in reality, these hilly states are a treasure trove of flavours and exotic dishes that are yet to be known. Surrounded by the neighbouring states like Punjab and J&K that are known for their delectable meat recipes, Himachal Pradesh doesn't disappoint us too. From mutton rara to chicken momos, you can enjoy a wide variety of meat dishes in this hilly state. So if you are craving for something authentic and simple, a flavoursome experience to directly transport you to the Himalayas, try this tangy and tantalising Himachali mutton curry - Chha Ghost





Chha gosht (or khatta ghost) as known locally is a mutton curry made with a beautiful blend of gram flour, buttermilk and aromatic whole spices. The gravy is thick and luscious and the meat feels heavenly with a plate of rice. The people of Himachal make this mutton curry for occasions or family dinner and after seeing how easy the recipe is, we are sure it's going to a staple in your kitchen too. Thanks to the curd and chillies used, the gravy is sour, spicy and absolutely addicting, the nutty flavours of besan do wonders when mixed with mutton, this is definitely one of those mutton dishes that is not to be missed. Ready to try this Himachali style mutton curry? Read on to find how you can do that.

A rich mutton curry and a plate of rice is all you need for the ultimate comfort meal

How To Make Himachali Mutton Curry (Chha Gosht) l Himachali Mutton Curry Recipe l Chha Gosht Recipe:

The recipe is divided into 3 parts, first, prepare the mutton, 2nd, prepare the gravy and finally bring both together. For the first step, pressure cook mutton pieces and whole spice for 4-5 whistles. For the second step, in a pan add onions, ginger garlic, dry ingredients and make a masala, to this add besan flour, buttermilk and let it cook properly. Finally, add the mutton and remaining spices and the lip-smacking Himachali Mutton curry is ready to be devoured.





That's how you make a Himachali Mutton Curry; let us know what you think about the recipe in the comment below.



