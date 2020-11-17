Chhath Puja 2020: How To Make Bihari-Style Khasta Thekua (Recipe Video Inside) 

SEARCH
Like all Indian festivals, the signature delicacies of Chhath Puja are also aplenty. One of the most beloved Chhath delicacies is a Thekua.

Thekua is one of the most common Bihari delicacies

There is something about festivals that makes us want to forget all of the day's exhaustion and prep up for the next one in tow. After Navratri, Karwa Chauth and Diwali, we are now getting ready for Chhath Puja that will be celebrated on 20th November 2020. Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals of Bihar and other neighbouring regions like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. On this day, people pay their respects to the sun god and some even bathe in the river Ganga. Like all Indian festivals, the signature delicacies of Chhath are also aplenty. One of the most beloved Chhath delicacies is a Thekua

Thekua is a crispy, mildly sweet biscuit. It is also offered in prasad on Chhath Puja. While making thekua is quite a cakewalk, the real challenge is obtaining the right texture. The right crisp and the right crunch truly elevates the flavour of the dessert. And if you are wondering how to do it right, this recipe video of khasta thekua by food vlogger Parul could be helpful. This recipe video was posted on the YouTube channel 'Cook with Parul'. This thekua is made with wheat flour or gehu, fennel seeds, desiccated coconuts, raisins, cardamom powder, ghee, milk and jaggery powder. All you need to do is mix all these ingredients and make a binding dough. Pull out a few units and start shaping your thekua. Fry them in ghee on low flame, and you are done! 

Happy Chhath Puja 2020, everyone! 

