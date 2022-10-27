Chhath Puja 2022: If you thought the festive season has come to an end after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, don't let the spirit die down just yet. Chhath Puja will be celebrated on (Sunday) October 30, 2022, which is observed with much fanfare in the states of Bihar, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. The 4-day festival sees devotees worshipping the Sun God, Surya, who is also known as the God of energy. Chhath Puja is also called Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath in different regions. The festival is celebrated twice a year. 'Chaiti Chhath' is celebrated during the summer and 'Kartik Chhath' falls on the sixth day of the month of 'Kartik', according to the Hindu calendar.

Chhath Puja 2022: Date And Puja Timings:

Chhath Puja on Sunday, October 30, 2022





Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:31 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 05:38 PM





Shashthi Tithi Begins - 05:49 AM on Oct 30, 2022





Shashthi Tithi Ends - 03:27 AM on Oct 31, 2022





(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshipping the Sun God.





Chhath Puja 2022: Significance And Rituals

The festival of Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshipping the Sun God. Prayers are offered to the rising and setting sun for prosperity in life and for the well-being of family members. Many people keep a 36-hour-long nirjala fast before paying homage to the sun and eating traditional foods after the puja. As per the customs, devotees fast for the whole day on the initial days and consume one meal after performing the puja. On the third day, fasting continues all night long and is broken the next day (the last day of the festival) after taking a dip in a water body and offering prayer to the Sun.

Thekua is a popular food item in Bihar.

Chhath Puja 2022: 5 Popular Foods For Chhath

All four days of the festival, people consume vegetarian food without onion, garlic or even regular salt. There are some foods that are commonly made and consumed on Chhath Puja. Here they are:

1. Thekua:

Thekua is one of the most popular dishes served during the Chhath Puja festival. This Bihari speciality is made of wheat flour mixed with sugar, ghee and dry fruits. The mixture is deep-fried in ghee to make a biscuit-like sweet snack. Here's how you can make thekua for the festive-special feast.

2. Kaddu Bhaat:

This kaddu ki sabzi is a delicious addition to the Chhath Puja thaali. Made with pumpkin in desi ghee and flavoured with a range of spices, kaddu bhaat is usually paired with deep-fried pooris. Click here to get an easy recipe for kaddu bhaat.

3. Laal Saag:

This classic Chhath Puja dish of saag is made with amaranth leaves (red spinach) with rock salt (sendha namak). The laal saag also goes well with pooris or rice. Here's how you can make festive-special laal saag.

4. Pitha:

You might mistake it for a momo or gujia, but this Bihari dal pitha offers a completely different taste. The steamed dumplings are made of whole wheat or fresh rice flour and filled with a spicy dal mixture. Click here for the recipe.

5. Rasiyaw:

This dessert is basically gud ki kheer and is commonly prepared for the puja prasad for Chhath Puja. Also called rasiya, this kheer is made with usual rice, milk and dry fruits, and is sweetened with jaggery. Click here for the recipe.





Happy Chhath Puja 2022!