  • Festivals
Chhath Puja 2020: How To Make Rasiyaw (Gur Ki Kheer) For Chhath Puja Prasad

Alongside its popularity as a dessert item, kheer is also associated with Prasad/Bhog in Hindu temples or festivals, as per legend.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: November 17, 2020 14:56 IST

This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 18 to November 21, 2020

Highlights
  • This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 18 to November 21
  • Every regional cuisine in India has its own version of kheer
  • Ahead of Chhath Puja 2020, we bring you the recipe of gur ki kheer

No festival seems complete without indulging in delicious traditional sweets. They are rich, luscious and soothe our soul to the core. One such must-have dessert during any celebration is kheer. Made with rice, milk and sugar, a hearty bowl of kheer can steal the show at any celebratory feast. In fact, the popularity of kheer goes to such an extent that almost every regional cuisine in India has its own version of kheer that includes some unique ingredient in the recipe. It also has different names in different parts of the country- while the Southern region calls it payasam, kheer in Bengal is known as payesh.

Alongside its popularity as a dessert item, kheer is also associated with Prasad/Bhog in Hindu temples or festivals, as per legend. Hence, you will find kheer holding a firm place in almost every bhog thali during a Hindu festival.

Ahead of Chhath Puja 2020, we bring you the recipe of gur ki kheer that is offered to Sun God during the festival. Popularly referred to as Rasiyaw (or rasia), it is consumed by the devotees to break their fast after Puja. For the unversed, this year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 18 to November 21, 2020. Click here to know more about Chhath Puja timing, muhurat and food.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2020: How To Make Bihari-Style Khasta Thekua (Recipe Video Inside)

Here's The Recipe Of Rasiyaw/Gur Ki Kheer:

Ingredients:

Half cup basmati rice

1 litre full cream milk

Handful of dry fruits and nuts (optional)

Half cup jaggery, or more (as per taste)

1 teaspoon ghee

Method:

Step 1. Wash the basmati rice and mix with ghee and keep aside.

Step 2. Boil milk on medium flame and reduce it to half.

Step 3. Fry these dry fruits in ghee. Keep aside.

Step 4. Add the rice to the milk and boil. Stir occasionally to prevent burning or sticking to the base.

Step 5. When the rice gets boiled, add dry fruits to it.

Step 6. 2 Ways To Add Jaggery To The Kheer:

Method 1. Switch off the flame and add small chunks of jaggery to the kheer and stir continuously till it dissolves. Never, add jaggery when the kheer is boiling.

Method 2. Heat the jaggery and melt it into syrup. Switch off the flame and strain it through a sieve in the kheer and mix.

A bowl of fragrant gur ki kheer is ready to relish!

Try the recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Kheer RecipeKheer For Chhath PujaChhath Puja 2020
