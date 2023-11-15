As Chhath Puja approaches, a wave of excitement is sweeping across states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Delhi, where preparations for the celebration are in full swing. Scheduled to commence on November 17, 2023, and culminate on the 20th, Chhath Puja holds significant cultural importance, and devotees celebrate it with unwavering enthusiasm. This four-day festival centers around the worship of Surya, the sun god, and symbol of energy.

Chhath Puja 2023 Dates: When Is Chhath Puja

A unique aspect of Chhath Puja is the observance of a 36-hour waterless fast by women for the welfare of their families and children. The festivities kick off with Nahay Khay on November 17th, followed by Kharna on the 18th. Chhath Puja itself takes place on the 19th, marked by the offering of Arghya to the setting sun. The final day, November 20th, sees devotees offering Arghya to the rising sun, symbolizing the conclusion of the festival.

Chhath Puja 2023: Rituals And Traditions

Amidst the fervent celebrations, women diligently partake in rituals, waking up early to offer water and flowers to Lord Surya and observing a fast for the well-being of their offspring. The festival is also accompanied by the preparation of delectable dishes such as laddu, thekua, and kheer, all crafted as offerings. Here, we present a selection of traditional Chhath Puja recipes originating from the heart of Bihar and are a must-try.

Chhath Puja 2023: Here are 6 Most Popular Traditional Recipes You Must Have

1. Thekua

Thekua stands out as the quintessential prasad during Chhath Puja. This dry, sweet delicacy is concocted with wheat flour, dry coconut, chasni (melted sugar), and ghee. Traditionally prepared on the second day of Chhath Puja, Thekua holds a special place as an offering to the Sun God. Click here for the recipe for Thekua.

2. Pitha

Resembling momos or gujias, Bihari dal pitha offers a distinctive taste. These steamed dumplings, crafted from whole wheat or fresh rice flour, are filled with a spicy dal mixture, creating a delightful culinary surprise. Click here for the recipe for Pitha.

3. Kaddu Bhaat

A delightful addition to the Chhath Puja thali, Kaddu Bhaat features pumpkin cooked in desi ghee and flavoured with an array of spices. Typically paired with deep-fried pooris, this dish adds a savoury touch to the festive spread. Click here for the recipe for Kaddu Bhaat.

4. Hara Chana

Green chana, or hara chana, makes its way into the Chhath-special thali. Soaked overnight and cooked the next day in ghee with green chillies and cumin seeds, this dish is a delicious and nutritious inclusion to the festive menu.

5. Rasiyaw (Gur Ki Kheer)

Rasiyaw, also known as Gur Ki Kheer, is a sweet treat offered to the Sun God during Chhath Puja. This delectable kheer is consumed by devotees to break their fast after the Puja, adding a touch of sweetness to the celebration. Click here for the recipe for Rasiyaw.

6. Kasar

A sweet dish made with rice flour, sugar, dry fruits, coconut, and ghee, Kasar brings together a delightful medley of flavours. Roasted rice flour is combined with dry fruits, creating a mouthwatering treat that enhances the festive spirit.





Happy Chhath Puja 2023!