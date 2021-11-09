Chhath Puja 2021: Moving ahead on the festive bandwagon, some parts of the Indian subcontinent, specifically Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are lit with diyas and enveloped in the festive spirit yet again! One of the most important Hindu Vedic festivals celebrated in these regions, Chhath Puja falls on the 10th of November this year and many people around the country are gearing up for the religious rituals. The days leading to Chhath are celebrated in different manners, and much to our delight it includes some delicious food too! Like any other festival in the country, the Chhath puja celebrations are incomplete without the essential bhog dishes like the sweet and soothing kheer. However, during the Chhath celebrations, you will find a special kheer that is thick and creamy made using jaggery prepared for the day before Chhath Puja (Kharna), and it's called Rasiyaw.

Here we bring you the recipe of this special festive dessert. Referred to as Rasiyaw (or rasia), people observing fast open it with this delicious treat. This gur ki kheer is made not only for Chhath but for many other festivals and occasions like Sharad Navratri, Govardhan Puja et al. The speciality of the kheer lies in its decadent taste and unique colour. While other kheers may be white in colour, this gur ki kheer has a lovely hue of brown once prepared. Top it up with dry fruits that have been fried in ghee and you are done. Serve hot with steaming hot fluffed puris and kaddu ki sabzi for a traditional Chhath Puja meal at home! Interested to try this out? Here is the recipe for you.

Chhath Puja 2021: How To Make Rasiyaw Kheer For Chhath Puja l Chhath Puja-Special Rasiyaw Kheer Recipe:

In a bowl, wash rice and keep aside, mix the dried rice with pure desi ghee for extra flavour. In a kadai boil milk until it has thickened to half its quantity. In another pan fry all dry fruits in ghee. Once the milk is done, add all the other ingredients and mix until well cooked. Switch off the flame and add a handful of jaggery and mix until the desired colour is achieved.





Always add jaggery after the pan is off the heat. You may either add small chunks of jaggery or melted jaggery syrup.





Happy Chhath Puja 2021 everyone!