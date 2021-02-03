Chicken 555 Recipe: Restaurant-Style Non-Veg Crispy Snack That Will Impress Your Guests

Chicken 555 recipe is a must-try.

Chicken 555 is the perfect snack for your party.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

If you set out to search for chicken starter recipes, you'll find tonnes of them. However, there are only a few out of the lot that really stay with you. It's a human tendency to crave for a change every now and then. To make a unique chicken snack to impress your family and guests, you don't really need to look afar. We have brought to you a recipe of a unique chicken snack that you probably must have had only in the restaurants till now. Chicken 555 is a delicious, crunchy appetiser that always gives the perfect start to a meal and complements your pre-dinner drinks perfectly.



Like chicken 65, chicken 555 is also deep-fried to make a crispy and crunchy snack. Chicken is cut into thin strips and marinated in a mixture of whisked egg and lots of spices before deep frying. These fried chicken pieces are served along with sauteed onion slices and green chillies, topped with tangy lime juice.

Marination is important to infuse in the flavours deep inside the chicken pieces. Usually, half an hour is enough to do the job, but the longer you'll keep it, the juicier and flavourful you'll get your chicken. Chicken 555 is perfect to serve at house parties; it makes a lasting impression and also satiate hunger well up till dinner time. The best part is it is very easy to make. Just marinate the chicken in advance, and when the guests are over, simply fry the chicken and onions, and serve together.



