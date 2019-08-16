Ketogenic Diet: How To Make Keto-Friendly Chicken 65 At Home For Weight Loss (Watch Recipe)

Keto-friendly chicken 65 recipe for weight loss

Highlights Chicken 65 is a classic dish and is one the most loved Indian snacks

You can now prepare keto-friendly chicken 65 at home

Famous YouTube chef Sahil Makhija has shared the recipe on his channel

Who doesn't like to have a spicy, piping hot plate of snacks in the evening along with a cup of chai? From kachoris and samosas to poha and pakodas, there are endless options that you can have. After all, having just a cup of tea in the evening will not satiate your hunger pangs. You may try this list of evening snacks that you can pair your evening chai with. One of my favourite evening snacks from this list, chicken 65 is a classic preparation that deserves a special mention. It is that one dish which will not only tantalise our taste buds (literally, put our mouth on fire), but will also sufficient to satiate our hunger pangs. An eclectic mix of punchy flavours of curry leaves, ginger, garlic, chillies and all the ingredients, chicken 65 makes for a delectable Indian dish. But if you are trying to lose a few kilos and following a ketogenic diet, then here's a good news for you too. You can now prepare keto-friendly chicken 65 at home!





Famous YouTube chef Sahil Makhija has shared a recipe of keto-friendly chicken 65 on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. You can pair this delicious snack with keto-friendly chutneys and, of course, with a cup of chai. This recipe can also be a part of your dinner menu, where you can serve it as one of the appetisers. So, without further ado, let's see (video below) how Chef Sahil has recreated this classic snack in keto-style.







Also Read: Try This Keto-Friendly Dosa Recipe For A High-Fat Breakfast Meal





Watch: How To Make Keto-Friendly Chicken 65 At Home









