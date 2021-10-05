On most days, we look for recipes that are easy and quick, something that doesn't require us to sweat it out in the kitchen. But, on some other days, we want to go all in. We want to immerse ourselves in some rich and extravagant flavours, and for those days -Chicken Dabba Gosht comes to your rescue. A Bohri dish that has it all, the Chicken Dabba Gosht might seem complicated in the first look but has considerably simple steps and can be whipped up by novice home chefs too.

When we say Chicken Dabba Gosht has it all, we are not kidding - because from macaroni to creamy juicy chicken to eggs bubbling in hot ghee - it truly has it all. It is one of those rich and indulgent one-pot meals that is sure you get you slurping the moment you look at it. It is made by dousing small chicken chunks in a rich and velvety mixture of onion paste, cream, cashew nuts, poppy seeds and other ingredients. To balance off the flavors, tangy tomatoes are lined up on top and are covered with eggs dripping in ghee. A stellar royal dish, this Chicken Dabba Gosht will leave a mark on your taste buds for a long time to come. Sounds interesting? Try the recipe.

Chicken Dabba Gosht

In a bowl marinate chicken with just ginger garlic paste and salt and let it sit for a minimum of 30 minutes. In a blender make a smooth paste with cashew nuts, poppy seeds, cream, and other ingredients.





Heat oil in a pan and cook the marinated chicken with the prepared white masala mixture. Let it cook until the chicken is juicy and tender.





In a glass dish, spread the chicken preparation evenly and top with tomatoes and fried potatoes, garnish with eggs, hot ghee, coriander leaves, and pop it in the oven for 10 minutes.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Chicken Dabba Gosht.





Try making this creamy and decadent Chicken Dabba Gosht, let us know how it turned out, in the comments below.