A humble chicken curry is all you need to spruce up a plain spread in almost all Indian households. It doesn't always have to be the creamy butter chicken or a rich chicken korma, give us a simple chicken masala curry and we will be just as happy to gulp it down with warm soft rotis or fluffy white rice. While you may think that this love for chicken curry is kept to us Indians only, it is a pleasant surprise to know that people worldwide depend on simple Indian curries to brighten up their plain lunch or dinner spreads too. Like this dish that is a beloved staple in almost all Indian restaurants in the United Kingdom, that's called - Chicken Pathia.





Chicken Pathia is a fairly simple dish that is quite similar to the chicken curry that we usually make. The only difference is that chicken Pathia comes with much stronger sour, sweet and spicy flavours that make it an explosion of flavours with every single bite. The recipe is simple and requires just some common ingredients found in an Indian pantry and it is made with none other than the exotic flavours of desi ghee. Want to give this international favourite chicken curry a try? Read the recipe here:

A spicy chicken curry and soft rotis make for the most comforting food for any Indian

How To Make Chicken Pathia l Chicken Pathia Recipe:

In a pan heat ghee and add ginger garlic paste, onions, tomatoes and cook until soft. Add dried spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, red chilli powder and let this cook. Now add tamarind pulp for sourness, sweet mango pulp for sweetness and chopped green chillies for the spice.

Once all the masala has been cooked well add some water and make a semi liquidy gravy. Add the chicken chunks to this and let it cook with the lid on for at least 20 minutes. Check if the chicken is soft, if yes, garnish with Kasuri methi in the end and serve hot.





Go ahead and make this drool-worthy recipe soon! Let us know how to turns out in the comments below.