Give Your Beloved Biryani A Unique Spin With This Chicken <i>Kofta</i> Biryani Recipe

Chicken kofta biryani recipe: Chicken biryani with flavoured rice and large chicken pieces filled with range of spices sounds perfect. But, wait till you try this kofta biryani.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: September 04, 2020 18:37 IST

Chicken kofta biryani recipe is a must-try.

All biryani lovers out there, we know you can never have enough of your favourite chicken or mutton or veg biryani that you have been relishing for years now. But, there's no harm in experimenting once in a while, especially when you get an equally delicious (if not better) version of biryani. Chicken biryani with flavoured rice and large chicken pieces filled with heat and flavours from a range of spices fits the description of the perfect biryani. But, wait till you try biryani made with rich chicken kofta (meatballs).

Chicken kofta made with minced chicken, onion and a range of spices are deep fried till crispy and brown. They are then added to rice and other spices and cooked further to make full-of-flavour biryani. If you want, you can also cook/boil the koftas with onion-tomato gravy before adding rice if you don't want to have fried koftas. Since, I am a bit of a health freak, I chose to share the recipe of chicken biryani made with boiled, not-fried koftas.

(Also Read:11 Best Chicken Biryani Recipes You Can Try At Home)

1od6u29o

Biryani is one of the most popular Indian foods.

Chicken Kofta Biryani Recipe -

Ingredients -

250 grams chicken

2 boiled potatoes

1 cup rice

2 onions, sliced

1 onion, grated 1 tomato, chopped

Half cup coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder

Half tsp cumin powder

A pinch of cardamom powder

Half tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1 tsp garam masala

Half cup mint leaves, chopped


Method -

Step 1- Boil rice with water and salt till almost cooked.

Step 2 - Heat oil in a pan and fry one onion slices till golden brown. Keep aside.

Step 3 - In the same pan, saute onion, grated onion, salt red chilli powder, garam masala, 1 tsp ginger-garlic and green chillies.

Step 4 - Take out chicken mixture, combine with grated boiled potato and make round balls with the mixture. Add some bread crumbs to soak in moisture and add crunch.

Step 5 - Heat ghee in a pan, saute one onion slices, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and cardamom powder. Add some water and carefully drop chicken balls to boil for 5-10 minutes.

Step 5- In a pan, layer half of the kofta mixture and top it with half of the rice. Sprinkle half of fried onions, half of coriander leaves and half of mint leaves, and some garam masala. Repeat the layers with rest of the kofta mixture, rice and other ingredients. Let the biryani cook for some time till the flavours are fully absorbed by rice.

Serve the chicken kofta biryani with the garnishing of more fried onions and coriander leaves and enjoy this new, unique biryani for lunch or dinner.
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

