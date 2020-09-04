Give Your Beloved Biryani A Unique Spin With This Chicken <i>Kofta</i> Biryani Recipe

Chicken kofta biryani recipe is a must-try.

All biryani lovers out there, we know you can never have enough of your favourite chicken or mutton or veg biryani that you have been relishing for years now. But, there's no harm in experimenting once in a while, especially when you get an equally delicious (if not better) version of biryani. Chicken biryani with flavoured rice and large chicken pieces filled with heat and flavours from a range of spices fits the description of the perfect biryani. But, wait till you try biryani made with rich chicken kofta (meatballs).





Chicken kofta made with minced chicken, onion and a range of spices are deep fried till crispy and brown. They are then added to rice and other spices and cooked further to make full-of-flavour biryani. If you want, you can also cook/boil the koftas with onion-tomato gravy before adding rice if you don't want to have fried koftas. Since, I am a bit of a health freak, I chose to share the recipe of chicken biryani made with boiled, not-fried koftas.





Chicken Kofta Biryani Recipe -

Ingredients -





250 grams chicken





2 boiled potatoes





1 cup rice





2 onions, sliced





1 onion, grated 1 tomato, chopped





Half cup coriander leaves, finely chopped





1 green chilli, chopped





1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste





1 tsp coriander powder





Half tsp cumin powder





A pinch of cardamom powder





Half tsp turmeric





Salt to taste





Red chilli powder to taste





1 tsp garam masala





Half cup mint leaves, chopped







Method -





Step 1- Boil rice with water and salt till almost cooked.





Step 2 - Heat oil in a pan and fry one onion slices till golden brown. Keep aside.





Step 3 - In the same pan, saute onion, grated onion, salt red chilli powder, garam masala, 1 tsp ginger-garlic and green chillies.





Step 4 - Take out chicken mixture, combine with grated boiled potato and make round balls with the mixture. Add some bread crumbs to soak in moisture and add crunch.





Step 5 - Heat ghee in a pan, saute one onion slices, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and cardamom powder. Add some water and carefully drop chicken balls to boil for 5-10 minutes.





Step 5- In a pan, layer half of the kofta mixture and top it with half of the rice. Sprinkle half of fried onions, half of coriander leaves and half of mint leaves, and some garam masala. Repeat the layers with rest of the kofta mixture, rice and other ingredients. Let the biryani cook for some time till the flavours are fully absorbed by rice.





Serve the chicken kofta biryani with the garnishing of more fried onions and coriander leaves and enjoy this new, unique biryani for lunch or dinner.









