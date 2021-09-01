When it comes to having something comforting, we all can agree that dalia does the work! The light texture, filled with nutrients, is simple to make and delicious to have. Daliya and its beneficial properties have long been popular in the fitness world and among those who follow a diet. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used as a rice substitute for individuals wanting to minimise carbohydrates. The best part about this is that it can be made with meat, veggies or just plain as per your preference.





So, if you also want to indulge in the goodness of dalia, then today we have a recipe of chicken oats dalia, that is perfect for making at any time and enjoying as a comforting dish. Oats are known to be low in calories and high in nutrients. With tons of advantages of oats, making a dalia out of it can benefit our health in a variety of ways. Plus, when you add chicken to this dish, it becomes oh so delicious! Once you start makingthis oats chicken dalia, trust us, you will keep coming back to this recipe!

Here Is The Recipe Of Oats Chicken Dalia | Oats Chicken Dalia Recipe:

To make this recipe, first cut the chicken into small pieces. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds, bay leaves, ginger and garlic and sauté for a minute. Add green chillies and chicken pieces and mix well. Next, add oats, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder and salt and mix well. Pour in two cups of water. Cook till chicken is done. Add browned onions, butter and lemon juice to the pan and mix well. Add coriander leaves and mix again.

Add egg whites and cook for three-four minutes. Transfer the dalia into a serving bowl, garnish with browned onions and serve hot.





For the full recipe of chicken oats dalia, click here.





Make this comforting recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.