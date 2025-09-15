If you're bored of plain boiled eggs or the same old omelette for breakfast, here's something exciting and flavour-packed to try - Chilli Garlic Eggs. This dish combines the power of protein-rich eggs with the metabolism-boosting punch of garlic and chilli. Not only does it taste like a cafe-style breakfast, but it also supports weight management when eaten mindfully. Shared by nutritionist Simrat Kathuria on Instagram, this recipe gives you a morning meal that's light, high in protein, and keeps you full for longer, making it a great swap for calorie-laden parathas or sugary cereals. Plus, with the added touch of chilli oil, it delivers a spicy kick that wakes up your taste buds.





Is Egg Good for Weight Loss?

Yes! Eggs are considered one of the best foods for weight management. They are:

High in protein: Protein keeps you full longer, reducing the urge to snack unnecessarily.

Low in calories: One boiled egg has around 70-75 calories, making it a nutrient-dense food.

Rich in nutrients: Eggs contain Vitamin D, B12, and healthy fats that support metabolism.

Studies show that having eggs for breakfast can increase satiety and promote fat loss compared to carbohydrate-heavy meals.

Photo Credit: Canva

How Many Eggs Should You Eat for Weight Loss?

The number of eggs you can safely consume depends on your overall diet and health condition. For most healthy adults, 1-2 eggs per day is a safe and effective range for weight loss. If not consuming every day, 3-4 eggs can be easily used to make your favourite dish. Pairing eggs with vegetables, oats, or whole grains (like in this recipe) makes them more filling and balances the meal.





(If you're on a calorie-deficient diet, consult a nutritionist to adjust your egg intake based on your protein requirements.)

Chilli Garlic Eggs Recipe For Weight Loss I Egg Recipe For Weight Loss

Break 3 eggs, add salt, red pepper, and black pepper, blend well with a blender until fluffy. Heat a little butter in a pan, pour the seasoned fluffy eggs, cook till golden brown, and transfer to a bowl. In a separate pan, add butter + chopped garlic, saute it, add oats flour + milk, white pepper + black pepper and stir into a smooth sauce. Season the sauce with oregano, chilli flakes and coriander. Add the cooked eggs into the sauce, drizzle with chilli oil and garnish with fresh coriander.

Chilli Oil Recipe

Heat olive oil in a small tadka pan. Add paprika powder + chilli flakes. Let it infuse for a minute - your chilli oil is ready.

Watch the complete recipe video for chilli garlic eggs here:

Benefits of Eating Eggs for Breakfast

Starting your day with eggs has several advantages, especially if you're on a weight-loss journey:

Keeps you full longer: Protein and healthy fats slow down digestion.

Supports muscle maintenance: Essential for those working out or on a calorie deficit.

Improves focus and energy: Eggs provide B vitamins that help brain function.

Versatile and quick: From boiled to scrambled or this chilli garlic twist, eggs fit into every schedule.

This is why swapping sugary cereals or heavy parathas for an egg-based breakfast can be a game-changer for your health.

Why Chilli Garlic Eggs Are a Weight-Loss Friendly Choice

This recipe stands out because it's not just another omelette - it's been designed with nutrition in mind.

Eggs give you protein to preserve muscle while burning fat.

Garlic boosts metabolism and may help burn fat.

Chilli oil increases thermogenesis - the body burns more calories digesting spicy food.

Oats flour and milk in the sauce add fibre and calcium without making it too heavy.

Unlike fried breakfasts or butter-loaded parathas, this dish keeps calories moderate while packing in flavours you'll love.

Tips to Make The Egg Dish Even Healthier

Use ghee instead of butter if you prefer a healthier fat option.

Add spinach, mushrooms, or bell peppers into the sauce for more fibre.

Pair with a side of green salad for a balanced, low-carb breakfast.

If you want to cut calories further, use skimmed milk in the sauce.

Breakfast doesn't have to be boring or repetitive. With recipes like Chilli Garlic Eggs, you can enjoy a meal that's spicy, indulgent, yet weight-loss friendly. This dish combines the comfort of eggs with the zing of garlic and chilli oil, making mornings more exciting. Try it once, and you'll never look at eggs the same way again.

Eggs are a great choice for breakfast and for a weight loss diet, but many people have some doubts regarding them. Let's look at some frequently asked questions about eggs for weight loss.

1. Can eggs burn belly fat?

Eggs don't directly burn belly fat, but their high protein content keeps you full longer, prevents overeating, and supports fat loss. When combined with a calorie deficit and exercise, eggs can be an excellent part of a belly fat-reducing diet.

2. What is the healthiest way to eat eggs for breakfast?

The healthiest ways are boiled, poached, or lightly scrambled with minimal oil or butter. Recipes like chilli garlic eggs are also healthy because they pair protein with fibre-rich ingredients, making the meal more balanced.

3. Are eggs better than oats for weight loss?

Both are excellent choices! Eggs are protein-rich, while oats are fibre-rich. Combining them (as in this recipe with oats flour) gives you the best of both worlds - satiety and sustained energy.

4. How many eggs per week is safe to eat?

For most healthy adults, 7-10 eggs per week is considered safe. If you have cholesterol concerns, it's best to consult a nutritionist or doctor for personalised advice.

5. Can you eat eggs daily for breakfast?

Yes, you can. Eating 1-2 eggs daily is generally healthy and supports weight management. Just remember to balance them with vegetables, whole grains, and other nutrient sources.