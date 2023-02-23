In the recent past, we have seen a drastic shift in the way people diet. Rather than eliminating entire food groups from the diet, there is a switch towards eating a wholesome and healthy balanced diet. Ancient practices are being brought back, and people are trying out the wisdom passed on as per Indian traditions and our grandmothers. Fats are one food group that people have been constantly avoiding in a bid to lose weight. But of late, several nutritionists have spoken about how there are some healthy fats that could actually benefit the diet and speed up the weight loss journey. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar too recently shared a video about healthy fats that should be brought back into the diet.





Rujuta Diwekar shared this video as part of her '12-week fitness project' for 2023. In the clip, she spoke about the fact that not all fats are unhealthy. In fact, some fats can actually be healthy for us and there are ways that we can bring them back into our diet. The celebrity nutritionist suggested that fats were utilised by the body in many ways, which is why it is an essential component of the diet that cannot be ignored. The addition of healthy fats to the diet will ensure healthier bones, a better mood, a healthier heart and more.

Here Are 3 Simple Tricks To Include Healthy Fats In Your Diet Suggested By Rujuta Diwekar:

1. Make Tadka In Kachi Ghani Oils (Cold-Pressed Oils)

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggested bringing back the humble tadka and adding it to multiple dishes including khichdi, pulao, dals and more. According to the expert, traditional oils were extracted at lower temperatures and this meant that the fatty acids, vitamins and other nutrients are intact. This includes mustard oil for north and east India, groundnut or sesame for central and western, and coconut oil for the South. "No jumping on the bandwagon of "heart healthy" or other such promises made by refined vegetable, rice bran, safflower or similar oils. Avoid oil-free or fat-free at all costs," suggested Diwekar.

(Also Read: 7 Power-Packed Recipes With Lots Of Energising Nuts)

Both coconut oil and fresh coconut can be used to endow the body with healthy fats. Photo: iStock

2. Use Coconut As Garnish

Coconut is one of the most amazing healthy fats out there and it has multiple health benefits for our bodies. Rujuta Diwekar revealed that it is anti-bacterial, and anti-viral, supports gut health and also helps calm your nerves. "So, garnish your food with it, turn it into laddoos and barfis, make chutneys out of it, have the coconut malai and even the dry coconut with jaggery or just peanuts," suggested the celebrity nutritionist.

3. Cashews For Mid-Meal Snack

Cashews may have gained a negative reputation, but actually, they are one of the best sources of healthy fats out there. The humble nut is enriched with minerals, vitamins and amino acids that aid the production of serotonin which helps promote a good night's sleep. "It's tryptophan (an amino acid) and vitamin B combination that helps make kaju a natural anti-depressant. It's the summer nut and you can eat the cashew fruit too (super rich in Vit C)," said Diwekar.

Watch the full video shared by Rujuta Diwekar here: