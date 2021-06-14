With more and more people getting health conscious, olive oil is making its way into our everyday life. Today, olive oil is one of the most common cooking oils, available in almost every pantry. But, have you ever wondered what makes it different from other cooking oils? If you ask us, we just love how healthy and versatile it is. It is loaded with vitamins E, K, mono-saturated fats et al and can be used for cooking, frying, marinating and more. Besides, it also adds a unique aroma to the dish.





If you look around, you will find multiple olive oil options in the market, leaving you confused with which one to go for. Fret not, we've got you covered. We found 5 best olive oil options that can help you make a wise choice while buying one for your kitchen.

1. FIGARO Pure Olive Oil Jar

This jar of pure olive oil is deemed to be an ideal option for all types of cooking - sautéing, shallow-frying and deep-frying. Its exquisite and aromatic flavours add character to a basic meal in a jiffy.





2. Disano Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This bottle of extra-virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E. Besides, it makes a perfect option for salad dressing and greasing pan for baking.





3. Borges Olive Oil

Another olive oil option suitable for all types of cooking, it is known for its extra light texture. This further helps keep up the authentic flavour of a dish.





4. Del Monte Extra Light Olive Oil

This oil has light and mild aroma, making it more neutral and ideal for everyday cooking. From marinating and grilling meat or fish to making gravy items - you can use this oil to solve every purpose.





5. Bertolli Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil

This oil that can be reused 6 times - yes, you read it right! This extra light oil can further be reused for deep frying up to 6 whole times. It is perfect for deep frying fritters, finger fries, roasting and baking appetizers and delicious desserts.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.