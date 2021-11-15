In the post-COVID era, health has become first priority. We no longer push our ailments and infections to the backburner, and aim to treat them first things first. Diet is also a major aspect of our lives which has seen a shift towards the healthier side. Eating a healthy, balanced diet is what we try to incorporate into our daily schedule in order to stay fit at all times. One of the most basic essentials of food that we eat is the oil that is cooked in. While some argue that olive oil or mustard oil is the healthiest, others prefer to use sunflower, coconut, or canola oil. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shed some light on which oil is healthier between olive oil and coconut oil.





Coconut oil or olive oil - which one is healthier?

Coconut oil is extracted from matured coconuts and is commonly used in South Indian households. Dishes such as Avial curry, Ghee Roast, and even banana chips are fried in coconut oil. According to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, coconut oil is known to contain significant quantities of saturated fats or medium-chain triglycerides. Olive oil, on the other hand, is extracted from the liquid fat in olives. Thus, it contains monounsaturated fats which are considered heart-healthy.





So, what's the verdict on which oil to use? Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija says it depends on what you want from it. "Both are good, but in moderation. Just because they are healthy, don't overindulge in them. Key is the quantity," she explains.





Recently, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija had shared a simple hack for healthy weight loss. She demonstrated with the help of white and brown rice how a healthy eating plan could be incorporated into the daily diet without sacrificing on the favourite foods. "Healthy weight loss should always be a balance - 80-90% of the time eat right, eat with thought - then 10-20% let the play come in where you (ch)eat with some of your favourite food," she revealed in her video.





What did you think of celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija's hacks and tips? Tell us in the comments below.